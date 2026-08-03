Polka dots are the latest print to hit your nails

Polka dots have been having a fashion moment this season, showing up on everything from dresses and skirts to accessories. Now, the playful print is making its way to fingertips too. While celebrities are flaunting the trend globally, the trend is one of the season’s most sought after in manicure styles. It’s all about experimentation - whether you like it soft or bold. Sheer or milky bases are scattered with dots, tonal colour combinations and playful mixes of sizes to cover every inch of the nail with a pattern and more about using dots as a small detail that adds a feminine touch to a manicure.

(L-R) Khushi Kapoor and Dua Lipa flaunt polka dot nails (Instagram)