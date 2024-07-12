Anant Ambani is the happiest groom as he dances in baraat. Watch

Anant Ambani was all smiles as he danced in his star-studded baraat, latest visuals from the wedding venue show. Anant, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant today. Anant Ambani at his wedding in Mumbai today.

The lavish wedding celebrations are taking place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.

Ahead of the varmala and pheras, guests have started arriving at the venue. As hosts, the Ambani family was naturally among the first to arrive - Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal posed for the photographers that have gathered at the venue.

Latest visuals from Jio World Centre show Anant Ambani as the happiest groom.

Take a look at the video below:

Another video from the baraat shows the youngest Ambani scion dancing to a Dil Dhadakne Do hit with Rajinikanth and Ranveer Singh.

The billionaire groom's star-studded baraat includes guests like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and more.