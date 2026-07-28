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    BMC announces 15% water cut for 20 hours from today

    MUMBAI: Residents in parts of Mumbai, including the island city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs, are likely to face a 15% reduction in water supply for 20 hours from Tuesday morning as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carries out critical maintenance work at its Panjrapur pumping station

    Updated on: Jul 28, 2026, 08:39:35 IST
    By Linah Baliga
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    MUMBAI: Residents in parts of Mumbai, including the island city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs, are likely to face a 15% reduction in water supply for 20 hours from Tuesday morning as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carries out critical maintenance work at its Panjrapur pumping station.

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    The shutdown will begin at 9am on Tuesday, July 28, and continue until 5am on Wednesday, July 29. During this period, water supply from the Panjrapur Mumbai-3A Pumping Station to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant will remain suspended, resulting in reduced supply to the affected areas.

    The maintenance is part of the civic body’s infrastructure upgrade at the pumping station. In the first phase of the project, the BMC will replace four of the 10 ageing 6.6 kV high-tension control panels with new, more efficient units. The remaining six panels will be replaced in subsequent phases.

    According to the BMC, the pumping station must remain shut for around 20 hours to ensure the work is carried out safely and in a planned manner, making the temporary suspension of water supply unavoidable.

    The civic administration has appealed to residents in the affected areas to use water judiciously during the maintenance period and cooperate as water supply may be reduced by up to 15%.

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