Nita Ambani reaches Anant Ambani’s wedding venue. What is she holding in her hands?

Nita Ambani entered her younger son’s wedding venue with a traditional Raman Divo lamp featuring an idol of Lord Ganesh in hand. Visuals from Jio World Centre in Mumbai show the Ambani family posing for the sea of photographers that have gathered outside for what is being called the wedding of the century. Nita and Mukesh Ambani at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's BKC.

Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a few hours. The wedding will mark the culmination of a long engagement and several pre-wedding functions, including a three-day bash in Jamnagar and a Mediterranean cruise.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani reached the wedding venue for Anant Ambani's Lagna ahead of the wedding. He was accompanied by wife Nita Ambani, who held a gold idol of Lord Ganesh decorated with lamps. Elder son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, their two children, as well as daughter Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, were part of the wedding procession that posed for paparazzi.

What did Nita Ambani carry in her hands?

Nita Ambani carried the Raman Divo, the auspicious light to dispel all darkness and bring blessings upon the young couple Anant and Radhika.

A Rama Divo is a traditional part of Gujarati weddings. It is carried by the groom's mother.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani.

Who else has reached the wedding venue?

Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, Aryan and Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have already reached the venue. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit were also photographed at Jio World Convention Centre.