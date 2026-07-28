Cong warns of agitation over delay in starting Metro Line 3

Pune: Pressure is mounting on the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to commence passenger services on the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line 3 after the project received provisional authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) last week. The Congress has warned of a “massive agitation” if the service is not launched without further delay. Congress has warned of ‘massive agitation’ if the service of Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line 3 is not launched without further delay. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Former MLA and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mohan Joshi said there was no justification for delaying the start of operations after the mandatory safety clearance had been obtained.

“The inauguration ceremony can take place later, but commuters should not be made to wait,” he said.

“On July 23, the CMRS granted provisional authorisation for the first phase of the project. We informed the CMO about the approval on the same day. We are now awaiting a date from the state government for the inauguration and hope the service will start soon,” said Rinaj Patha, superintendent engineer-II, PMRDA.

A senior PMRDA official said the state government may also coordinate with the Prime Minister’s Office before finalising the inauguration date, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomipujan for the project.

The development comes amid growing frustration among commuters and political parties over the delay in opening the 23.2-km Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi corridor, which was expected to become operational earlier.

“It is unfortunate if the metro service is being held up for an inauguration by the chief minister. People are concerned about reliable public transport, not the inauguration,” Joshi said.

He said the Hinjewadi IT Park had generated employment for thousands of young professionals and contributed significantly to Pune’s economy, but alleged that successive BJP governments had failed to address the area’s worsening infrastructure and traffic congestion.

The immediate commissioning of the metro line is expected to provide a much-needed public transport alternative for thousands of employees travelling between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. However, the commencement of passenger services now hinges on the state government’s decision on the inauguration date.