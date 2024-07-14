Kim Kardashian and Mamata Banerjee in one frame at Anant Ambani wedding: ‘2024 is full of unexpected crossovers’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding included celebrities and numerous politicians who gave the couple their blessings. From former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair to celebrities such as John Cena, Nick Jonas and more, the wedding was truly a star-studded affair. Now, a picture showing Kim Kardashian and CM Mamata Banerjee in one frame has gone viral on the internet. Snapshot of CM Mamata Banerjee, Kim Kardashian together.

The recent viral image capturing a chance encounter between Kim Kardashian and CM Mamata Banerjee has taken the internet by storm. The photograph, widely circulated on social media platforms, has sparked a flurry of reactions from users. From sincere commentary to jokes and creative memes, the picture has become a focal point of online discussions, captivating the attention of countless individuals. (Also Read: Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant touch PM Modi's feet, seek his blessings at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony)

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Gujarati traditions were mixed with Western practices at the lavish wedding. As they exchanged varmalas and took pheras around the sacred fire, the couple recited their vows to one another. (Also Read: Giggling Isha Ambani shines as US influencer highlights her ‘magnificent’ necklace)

For the wedding ceremony, Radhika Merchant was seen in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Sharing about her attire, Khosla posted, "The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama."

Radhika later changed into a Manish Malhotra couture lehenga. The custom ensemble features a blouse, a brocade lehenga skirt, a silk dupatta, and a veil.

During the wedding ceremony, Anant donned a red and golden sherwani. The sherwani has full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, elaborate golden embroidery, bandhgala neckline, and front button closures embellished with priceless stones. He accessorised it with a gold elephant brooch, beige sneakers with gold sequins, and white pajamas.