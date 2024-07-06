Watch: Nita Ambani in tears as she praises Team India at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet festivities included a special celebration of the T20 World Cup winning Team India. Nita Ambani called the World Cup champions onstage at her son Anant Ambani’s sangeet festivities in Mumbai last night, felicitating them for winning the hearts of a billion Indians. A visibly-emotional Nita Ambani as she praised Team India.

A video shows her calling Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya onstage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet.

Thunderous applause greeted skipper Rohit Sharma after he walked onstage and hugged Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani. A visibly emotional Nita Ambani urged the audience to give him the bigger round of applause even as she said: “No shouting is good enough, no screaming, no cheering is enough.” She then invited Surya Kumar Yadav onstage, followed by Hardik Pandya.

“There is one teenager we discovered. The person who made everyone lose their breath in the last over. He proves one thing: Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” said Nita Ambani for Hardik Pandya, who is currently in the news as much for his personal life as professional - rumours being rife that he is separated from wife Natasa Stankovic.

Watch the video below:

The audience of Ambani family, friends and other guests gave each cricketer a round of standing ovation.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani echoed the sentiment as he congratulated the cricketers for making India proud. He mentioned how it took him back to the feeling of the last Indian World Cup win of 2011

Jasprit Bumrah, who is travelling, could not attend the sangeet. However, other India cricketers cheered Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. These included Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, K L Rahul and MS Dhoni.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He will marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant.