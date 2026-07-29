Shohei Ohtani's interpreter scandal: New audio exposes Ippei Mizuhara's conflicting claims

More than a year after one of Major League Baseball's biggest controversies unfolded, newly released audio has provided additional insight into the gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Shohei Ohtani's interpreter initially told that the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar had agreed to help pay off his massive gambling debts. (Getty Images via AFP)

Interpreter reversed story within 24 hours The recordings reveal that Mizuhara initially told ESPN reporter Tisha Thompson that the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar had agreed to help pay off his massive gambling debts.

However, less than 24 hours later, he contacted the same reporter and admitted he had fabricated that version of events, according to a Field Level Media report.

Mizuhara is currently serving a 57-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion for stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani. The newly released audio appears in "The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani," a six-part series produced by 30 for 30 Podcasts.

Mizuhara detailed gambling debts During his first conversation with Thompson in March 2024, Mizuhara explained that his gambling problems began after he met an illegal bookmaker at a poker game. As his debts spiraled, he claimed he eventually turned to Ohtani for financial assistance.

"I asked him if he could pay my debt off. He had to give it some thought," Mizuhara said during the interview.

According to Mizuhara, Ohtani was hesitant because he wanted assurances the money would actually be used to settle the debts rather than fuel more gambling.

"He wanted to make sure it's going back to the debts," Mizuhara said.

Everything changed the following day when the Dodgers dismissed Mizuhara and Ohtani's legal team accused him of committing a “massive theft.”

Also read: Juan Soto injury update: Mets star shares latest on return timeline after MRI confirms Grade 2 calf strain

After those developments, Mizuhara contacted Thompson again and withdrew much of what he had previously claimed, acknowledging that his earlier account was false.

Friendship ended in scandal After reporting to a low-security federal prison in Pennsylvania last month, the 41-year-old officially started serving his sentence.

In addition to his prison term, Mizuhara was ordered to pay financial restitution to Ohtani and $1.15 million to the IRS.

Also read: Is Zack Wheeler injured? Phillies fans fear worst after ace's early exit against Marlins in series opener

Mizuhara had served as Ohtani's interpreter during the star's time with both the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two were widely viewed as close friends before Ohtani permanently cut ties with him following the revelation of the theft.