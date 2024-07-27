 Nita Ambani’s Swadesh bring a touch of Indian luxury to Paris | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nita Ambani’s Swadesh bring a touch of Indian luxury to Paris

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 27, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Swadesh, an initiative by Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation, is bringing a touch of Indian luxury to Paris. The India House at Paris Olympics, which opened to visitors today, features a Swadesh pavilion which highlights India’s rich history of textiles and handicrafts.

Nita Ambani was re-elected member of the International Olympic Committee from India this year.
Nita Ambani was re-elected member of the International Olympic Committee from India this year.

India House is the nation's inaugural country house at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, conceptualized by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Besides appreciating Indian handicrafts at the Swadesh pavilion, Olympic fans can also sample chaat and enjoy desi performances at India House.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, who was unanimously re-elected as member of the International Olympic Committee from India this year, called Swadesh an initiative to promote India’s arts and crafts and an ode to the country’s artisans.

The official Instagram account of India House shared inside glimpses of the Swadesh handicrafts pavilion. The pavilion showcases painted plates, intricately-woven rugs, tapestries, metalwork figurines, Jaipuri block printed bags, fabrics and more.

Take a look at the post below:

“Our story hits a new milestone with the Swadesh Pavillion at @indianolympichouse. As the nation rallies behind its athletes for the Paris Olympics, we celebrate the spirit of our very own artisans,” Swadesh also posted on Instagram. “Join us in honouring both, as we showcase the finest of Indian craftsmanship on a global stage,” the caption read.

Nita Ambani had launched the first standalone Swadesh handicrafts store in Hyderabad last year. “Swadesh is an ode to Indian art and artisans. It is wonderful to start our journey of 'Swadesh' from Hyderabad. India has a rich history of culture and tradition. So, Swadesh is a humble tribute to artisans of India,” she said at the launch event in November 2023.

The Reliance Foundation chairperson attended the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday along with husband Mukesh Ambani.

News / Trending / Nita Ambani's Swadesh bring a touch of Indian luxury to Paris
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
