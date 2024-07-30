‘Go, India, go!’: Nita Ambani celebrates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh's Olympic bronze

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh brought joy to the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics winning Bronze in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event. This also put Manu Bhaker in the history books as she became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the same Olympics and the 2nd Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. (ANI Photo/Olympic Khel)(Olympic Khel-X)

Bhaker and Sarabjot's victory sent Indian fans into joyous rapture with several people praising their effort. IOC Member and Founder Chairperson Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani said the nation now awaits a hat trick from Manu.

"Our athletes create history again with India's first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning Bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol. A special call out to Manu for becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. The entire nation is keeping its fingers crossed for her hat trick now! Here's wishing all our athletes the very best for the Games ahead. Go, India, go!"

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the incredible teamwork from the shooters had made India proud. "Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the historic BRONZE medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event for Bharat! Your incredible teamwork has made the nation proud," the Sports Minister said on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics, saying that our shooters continue to make us proud and India is incredibly delighted.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Take a look at PM Modi's congratulatory message:

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat," he added in the post.

Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.

The NRAI celebrated the success saying "India wins bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol as @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 beat Korea's Oh Ye Jin & Lee Won Ho 16-10 in the bronze match. Second medal for Manu at the Games. History!"

Earlier on Monday, Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third.