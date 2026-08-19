Union Public Service Commission has issued an important notice on what to carry to the exam centre while appearing for the UPSC Mains Exam 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination - 2026 can find the notice on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains Exam 2026: Important notice issued on things to carry at the exam centre, check here (HT_PRINT)

As per the official notice, candidates who will appear for the exam are advised to bring 2 recent’ passport-sized photographs' in each session.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Commission has informed that if candidates fail to bring the photographs, have errors or discrepancies in face authentication or fail to produce original ID proof mentioned in the e-Admit Card or any other unforeseen circumstance(s), he/she may be required to fill the undertaking provided by the venue supervisor at the respective Examination venue and affix his/her photograph on the same.

All appearing candidates must undergo face authentication at the exam venue.

Apart from the photo, candidates need to carry their e-admit card, black ballpoint pens, and essential personal items.

IIT JAM 2027 portal launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

What items are banned in the exam hall? The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment, programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc. or camera, Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.

Candidates are advised not to bring any valuable/costly items, including mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags, etc., to the venue of the examination, as no arrangement for safe-keeping will be made at the venue of the examination.

Exam date and shift details The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 will be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II, out of which two papers will be of a qualifying nature.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.