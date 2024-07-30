India erupts in celebration as Manu Bhaker wins second bronze at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker won another bronze for India at the Paris Olympics, along with Sarabjot Singh, as the shooting pair won bronze in the 10m mixed team air pistol event on Tuesday, July 30. As India clinched its second medal at the international multi-sport event, people erupted in joy. Many even took to social media platforms to express their pride and congratulate the winning duo. India's Manu Bhaker (left) and Sarabjot Singh (right) celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday.(AP)

The official X account of the Olympics congratulated the duo on their win. The post reads, “Bronze! Team India, with Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, clinched the bronze medal in shooting mixed team 10m air pistol. It’s India’s first medal ever in this event.”

PM Modi also congratulated the duo on winning the bronze for India.



The official X handle of Team India at the Olympics also shared a post congratulating the shooters on their win. It reads, “Bronze medal! Incredible shooting from Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to win us our Second medal at the Paris Olympic Games. With this, Manu also became the first Indian athlete to win two Olympic Medals in a single edition!”

Manu Bhaker’s parents celebrate their daughter’s big win at the international event.

“Manu Bhaker becomes the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Olympics. She is just 22 years old,” wrote another on X.

After winning the first medal at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker shared a post on X. It reads, “Winning this medal is a dream come true, not just for me but for everyone who has supported me. I am deeply grateful to the NRAI, SAI, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Coach Jaspal Rana sir, Haryana government and OGQ. I dedicate this victory to my country for their incredible support and love.”