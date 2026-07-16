HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music Ft. Soumya Kannan, Ratul S Kumar & Mannai N Kannan

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

When: July 17

Timings: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

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What: Samhita: A Union of Jivathma With Paramathma – Bharatanatyam Presentation by Srishti Budhori Sharma