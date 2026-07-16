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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, July 17 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 23:11:22 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Locked Within (Director Aryan Madhok)

    Gram it: Delhi got its share of divinity at Jagannath Rath Yatra processions across the city. At this yatra, organised at Thyagraj Nagar on Thursday, artistes performed traditional Odissi and devotional folk dances. The annual festival marks the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra through a grand chariot procession. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Delhi got its share of divinity at Jagannath Rath Yatra processions across the city. At this yatra, organised at Thyagraj Nagar on Thursday, artistes performed traditional Odissi and devotional folk dances. The annual festival marks the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra through a grand chariot procession. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

    When: July 17

    Timings: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music Ft. Soumya Kannan, Ratul S Kumar & Mannai N Kannan

    Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

    When: July 17

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Samhita: A Union of Jivathma With Paramathma – Bharatanatyam Presentation by Srishti Budhori Sharma

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 17

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances

    Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 17

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #PlayDate

    What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: July 17

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Rhythms of Maharashtra: Lavani & Jogwa – A Folk Dance & Music Performance Ft. Ritu Akash Bahadure, Riya, Mehak, Soumya, Arshad, Akash and Samrudhi (Dance); Lokesh (Keyboard); Ajay and Rahul (Dholki); Divya (Vocals)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 17

    Timings: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Pratikalpayan: A Cultural Odyssey of Ujjayini

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 17

    Timings: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Mexican Film Posters: The Golden Age of Cinema – Artworks by Josep Renau

    Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: July 17 to September 18

    Timings: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustforLaughs

    What: Practice Ft. Manik Mahna

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 17

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 17 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 17 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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