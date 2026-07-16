HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#Staged
What: Rhythms of Maharashtra: Lavani & Jogwa – A Folk Dance & Music Performance Ft. Ritu Akash Bahadure, Riya, Mehak, Soumya, Arshad, Akash and Samrudhi (Dance); Lokesh (Keyboard); Ajay and Rahul (Dholki); Divya (Vocals)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 17
Timings: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Pratikalpayan: A Cultural Odyssey of Ujjayini
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 17
Timings: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Mexican Film Posters: The Golden Age of Cinema – Artworks by Josep Renau