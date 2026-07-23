Delhi HC says Jantar Mantar incident not ‘isolated’, issues notice on SIT: ‘There is a law how to…’

The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi Police while hearing two petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in alleged police excesses on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying the incident was not “isolated.” A security official carries out Lathi charge on protestors during their protest march towards Parliament called by Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Asking the Centre and the police to file responses, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia directed police to preserve the CCTV footage, videography and other digital records related to the incident.

The petitions filed by lawyers Umesh Kumar and Anshul Kumar will be heard on September 11, the bench said.

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“Is it a case of some isolated individual incident? Perhaps no. This is one. Number two, if it was an unlawful assembly as you say, it’s subject to further arguments and subject to further submissions. There is a law how to deal with it. If these issues are being raised in the PIL, how can you say that every individual should go and lodge an FIR,” the court told additional solicitor general SV Raju. The court said, “Issue notice. In the meantime, we direct that the relevant record, including the CCTV footage, videography, if any shall be preserved.”