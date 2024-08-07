Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant honeymooning at 16 lakh a night Costa Rica villa? What reports say

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant headed to Costa Rica for their honeymoon after they were spotted at the Paris Olympics, a Costa Rican publication reported. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in Mumbai on July 12.

The newly-weds arrived in Costa Rica on August 1, The Tico Times reported, quoting the central American country's General Directorate of Migration. According to the report, they are presumed to be staying at a luxury Four Seasons resort called Casa Las Olas.

Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the report.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in Mumbai last month in one of the biggest weddings in recent times.

The young couple had joined Nita and Mukesh Ambani in Paris last week, and were spotted at several locations in the French capital. They were also seen attending a game at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is at the Paris Olympics as part of her role as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

About Casa Las Olas in Costa Rica

Casa Las Olas by Four Seasons is a six-bedroom, 18,475 square feet luxury residence overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The price to book the entire villa starts at not less than $23,000 for a night at this star accommodation, as per its website. There is also an additional resort fee plus taxes.

The property has a fully equipped children's room with bunk beds and reading nooks, a state-of-the-art media room, gym and a huge outdoor entertaining area aroud a 100-foot (30.48 metre) swimming pool, according to its website.

For an additional charge, guests can treat themselves to the services of a private chef, a private bar as well as a personal trainer for yoga, meditation, spin classes and other workouts.