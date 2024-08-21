Radhika Merchant chooses simple tee, track pants during Panama outing with Anant Ambani; clicks pics with fans

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, spent their honeymoon in Panama. Videos from their holiday in the Central American country have been doing rounds on social media. A clip shows them strolling the streets of Panama and clicking pictures with fans. (Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant meet President of Panama; Shloka Mehta joins Akash, Nita Ambani in Paris: What they wore) Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani click pictures with fans during their outing in Panama. (Instagram )

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani pose with fans in Panama

A new video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enjoying a stroll in Panama has surfaced on social media. It shows the couple being approached by fans to click pictures as they roam a shopping street in the country. While Anant chose his signature printed shirt and shorts for the outing, Radhika kept it minimal in a simple printed tee and track pants. Let's decode what the couple wore.

What Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wore

The video shows Radhika in a simple white T-shirt featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a relaxed fitting, and a black-hued print on the front. She paired the top with black track pants featuring a figure-skimming fit, cinched hem, and a mid-rise waist. Lastly, she rounded off the look with a bare face, white chunky sneakers, and hair tied in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Anant wore a multi-coloured shirt featuring a forest-inspired print, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, and front button closures. He completed the outfit with black baggy shorts and grey chunky sneakers.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son. Anant married Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, in a lavish ceremony held in Mumbai. Their wedding saw many big names in attendance, including celebrities, global leaders, and politicians. The guest list included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and more.