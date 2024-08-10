Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant meet President of Panama; Shloka Mehta joins Akash, Nita Ambani in Paris: What they wore

After holidaying in Paris with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant travelled to Central America for their honeymoon. While Akash Ambani joined Nita and Mukesh in Paris, Anant and Radhika are honeymooning in Panama. Now, Shloka Mehta has joined the family in the City of Love. (Also Read | Nita Ambani waves Indian flag, wears a chic blouse and denim jeans for outing with Akash Ambani in Paris) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant meet the President of Panama. (Instagram)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant meet President of Panama: What they wore

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, and his partner, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, while honeymooning in Panama. A fan page shared Anant and Radhika's picture from the meeting. Radhika and Anant twinned in black-and-white ensembles for the occasion.

Radhika chose a co-ord black lace-embroidered ensemble for the occasion. She wore a matching skirt and blouse set, styled with a matching sheer cardigan featuring lace embroidery, front button closures, and a relaxed fit. Meanwhile, the skirt has a maxi length, pleated silhouette, and a mid-rise waist. She carried a Hermes mini Birkin bag with the outfit. A messy hairdo, a dainty chain, black ballerinas, earrings, and a no-makeup look rounded it off.

As for Anant, he wore a printed white and black button-down shirt featuring full-length sleeves and a notch collar. He completed the ensemble with black relaxed-fit pants and sneakers.

Shloka Mehta joins Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani in Paris: What they wore

Shloka Mehta joined Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in Paris. Nita, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has attended several gaming events with her family. Last night, she was clicked outside her Paris hotel with Mukesh, Akash, and Shloka.

While Shloka wore a simple black blouse and denim jeans, Nita chose an embroidered white co-ord set for the occasion. Meanwhile, Akash Ambani was captured in a leaf-printed black ensemble.