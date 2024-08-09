Nita Ambani waves Indian flag, wears a chic blouse and denim jeans for outing with Akash Ambani in Paris

Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani are currently in Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics. A paparazzi page on Instagram shared a video of the mother-son duo arriving back at their hotel while waving the Indian flag. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani visit temple while honeymooning in Panama; she rocks a minimal co-ord printed look) Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani clicked outside their hotel in Paris. (Instagram)

The paparazzi video shows Akash Ambani, the oldest son of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, stepping out of his car outside a hotel in Paris. The father of two kids was seen carrying his kid's bag and the Indian flag as he greeted the paparazzi, clicking the pictures. A few moments later, Nita stepped out of the vehicle and said hello to the paparazzi while waving the national flag.

Decoding Nita Ambani's look for the Paris outing

Nita Ambani wore a chic light blue blouse and dark blue denim jeans for the outing. The top features floral eyelet embroidery, a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and side slits, while the pants have a high-rise waist, flared hem, and a high-ankle hem.

Nita accessorised the ensemble with slip-on heels, sunglasses, dainty ear studs, bracelets, and a grey top-handle mini Birkin bag. Lastly, she chose pink lips, side-parted loose tresses, and minimal makeup to round off the styling. Meanwhile, Akash Ambani complemented his mother in a printed grey shirt, blush pink-coloured shorts, and sneakers.

About the Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have three kids - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash is married to Shloka Mehta. Both Isha and Akash are parents to two kids each. Isha has twins, Krishna and Aadiya, while Akash has a son, Prithvi, and a daughter, Veda.

In July, Nita and Mukesh'youngest son, Anant, tied the knot with Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, in a lavish ceremony held in Mumbai. Their wedding was a three-day affair with celebrities, global leaders, and politicians in attendance.