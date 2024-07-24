Nita Ambani, in embroidered red suit, gets warm welcome at 2024 Paris Olympics event by Emmanuel Macron

Nita Ambani recently attended an event during the 2024 Paris Olympics ahead of the opening ceremony. Nita, who is married to Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, attended the opening ceremony of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. She received a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron at the event. Nita Ambani gets a warm welcome at the 2024 Paris Olympics event by French President Emmanuel Macron. (Instagram )

What did Nita Ambani wear to the 2024 Olympics event?

A picture shared by a fan page of the Ambani family shows Nita Ambani getting a warm welcome from Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel kisses Nita's hand as the French President and IOC President, Thomas Bach, greet her. For the occasion, she chose to represent India in a red suit decked in intricate embroidery. Read on as we decode Nita Ambani's ensemble for the Olympics event.

The red suit features a relaxed silhouette, side slits, and full-length sleeves. It is adorned with delicate gold zardozi work adorned on the trims, sleeves, back, and torso. Lastly, Nita styled the ensemble with loose tresses, ornate gold kadhas, and striking glam.

About the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics is the 33rd edition of the quadrennial event. It will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11. Over 200 countries are expected to send their athletes to compete in a total of 329 events across 32 sports. Meanwhile, the organising committee for the Paris Games said the opening ceremony will be the largest in the history of the Olympics.

About the Ambani family

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have three kids - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The youngest, Anant, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. Their wedding was a lavish affair and saw the attendance of Bollywood celebrities, international starlets, global leaders, and politicians. Meanwhile, Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani's wife is Shloka Mehta.