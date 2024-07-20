Nita Ambani's pink charbagh saree, purple blouse handpainted by Pichwai artist is an ode to India’s rich heritage

Manish Malhotra recently unveiled a new look of Nita Ambani from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding festivities in an Instagram post. It shows her in a regal charbazar saree and a purple blouse from the designer's Banarasi collection. Read on as we decode Nita Ambani's traditional look. (Also Read | Nita Ambani got Isha, Akash, Anant, her grandkids' names embroidered in Hindi on her jewelled blouse. Pics) Nita Ambani's regal pink charbagh saree is an ode to India’s rich heritage. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani wears a regal charbazar saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities

Manish Malhotra, in collaboration with talented artisans from Swadesh Online, created the radiant pink charbagh saree for Nita Ambani. Her saree is a magnificent example of Banarasi weaving in all its glory, brought together with a vibrant array of Meena work in various colours and Rangkaat techniques. It is a timeless tribute to India's rich textile heritage and the countless artisans who continue to craft these masterpieces.

Decoding Nita Ambani's charbazar saree

Nita Ambani's custom-designed bright pink saree features charbagh motifs, symmetrical garden embroidery woven into the fabric, and colourful Meena work that beautifies the nine yards. Additionally, real zari embroidery adds to its grandeur. She paired it with a Banarasi silk gold brocade embroidered dupatta and a purple blouse.

Meanwhile, the choli features half-length sleeves and a round neckline, decked with real gold varak work done specially by Pichwai artist Shehzad Ali Sherani from Kishangarh, Rajasthan.

Nita Ambani speaks about her love for Indian artisanal creations

Nita Ambani opened up about her love for Indian artisanal creations to Swadesh Online. She said, "Over the course of Anant and Radhika's wedding, I have enjoyed embracing the beauty of Indian weaves and embroideries, handcrafted by master artisans using age-old traditional techniques. Sarees, with their intricate details of karigari, have brought me immense joy for as long as I can remember. I am humbled to play a small role in preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage."

About the Ambani family

Nita Ambani is married to Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Their kids are Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Anant recently tied the knot with pharma tycoon Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. Bollywood starlets, international celebrities, global leaders, and politicians attended the celebrations.