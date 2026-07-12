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    From Raja and Rani to Mohabbat-E-Sharbat: 3 easy Indian mocktail recipes to elevate your next gathering

    Why settle for traditional coolers? Try these refreshing Indian mocktails inspired by traditional flavours and delight your guests.

    Published on: Jul 12, 2026, 21:00:01 IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    Indian-inspired beverages are becoming increasingly popular across restaurants, cafés, and modern bars across the world, especially among guests looking for refreshing, flavourful, and non-alcoholic options. Combining traditional Indian ingredients like rose syrup, basil seeds, fresh fruits, spices, and aromatic herbs with modern presentation styles, Indian mocktails offer a perfect blend of culture and creativity.

    3 easy Indian mocktail recipes to elevate your next gathering. (Unsplash)
    3 easy Indian mocktail recipes to elevate your next gathering. (Unsplash)

    ​Also read | Try these 3 summer cocktails for a refreshing boost: From Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling

    Indian-inspired mocktails

    Prateek Chaudhary, director of beverages at Kiran's, Houston, shared the quick recipes of Indian-inspired mocktails you can try at home. From the royal flavours of Mughal-inspired drinks to refreshing summer coolers, these beverages are gaining attention for their vibrant colours, unique taste profiles, and Instagram-worthy appeal. Mocktails such as Anarkali, Raja and Rani, and Mohabbat-E-Sharbat beautifully represent India’s rich culinary heritage while catering to global tastes. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

    Anarkali

    Ingredients

    Here are the ingredients required to make an Anarkali mocktail at home:

    60 ml pomegranate juice

    30 ml rose syrup

    20 ml lemon juice

    Soda water

    Ice cubes

    Rose petals and mint leaves for garnish

    These beverages are gaining attention for their vibrant colours, unique taste profiles, and Instagram-worthy appeal. (Pexel)
    These beverages are gaining attention for their vibrant colours, unique taste profiles, and Instagram-worthy appeal. (Pexel)

    Method

    Here’s the step-by-step process to make this mocktail at home:

    Step 1: Fill a tall glass with ice cubes.

    Step 2: Add pomegranate juice, rose syrup, and lemon juice.

    Step 3: Stir gently and top with soda water.

    Step 4: Garnish with rose petals and fresh mint leaves.

    Presentation

    Serve in a royal-style glass with a rose petal rim for a Mughal-inspired touch.

    Raja and Rani

    Ingredients

    Here are the ingredients required to make Raja and Rani mocktail at home:

    60 ml mango juice

    40 ml orange juice

    20 ml pineapple juice

    10 ml ginger syrup

    Sparkling water

    Ice cubes

    Orange slice and cherry for garnish

    Method

    Here’s the step-by-step process to make this mocktail at home:

    Step 1: Add ice cubes to a cocktail shaker.

    Step 2: Pour mango, orange, pineapple juice, and ginger syrup.

    Step 3: Shake well and strain into a fancy goblet.

    Step 4: Top with sparkling water.

    Step 5: Garnish with orange slices and cherries.

    Presentation

    Serve in a golden-rimmed glass to reflect the royal “Raja and Rani” theme.

    Indian-inspired beverages are becoming increasingly popular across restaurants, cafés, and modern bars across the world. (Pexel)
    Indian-inspired beverages are becoming increasingly popular across restaurants, cafés, and modern bars across the world. (Pexel)

    Mohabbat-e-Sharbat

    Ingredients

    Here are the ingredients required to make Mohabbat-e-sharbat at home:

    50 ml rose syrup

    150 ml chilled milk

    2 tbsp watermelon cubes

    1 tbsp basil seeds (sabja), soaked

    Ice cubes

    Dry rose petals for garnish

    Method

    Here’s the step-by-step process to make this at home:

    Step 1: Add soaked basil seeds and watermelon cubes into a serving glass.

    Step 2: Fill the glass with ice cubes.

    Step 3: Pour chilled milk and rose syrup.

    Step 4: Stir lightly until beautifully blended.

    Step 5: Garnish with dry rose petals.

    Presentation

    Serve chilled in a traditional kulhad or crystal glass for an authentic Delhi-style experience.

    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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