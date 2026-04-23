Try these 3 summer cocktails for a refreshing boost: From Chilli Smoke Mango to Shilling

Gautam, bar manager at Amicii, shared this Chilli Smoke Mango beverage that includes a blend of soft and hard drinks.

As summer settles in and the city leans into longer days and warmer nights, cocktails become less about indulgence and more about refreshment. Think light, fruit-forward, and effortlessly drinkable. Beyond the usual shakes and desserts , bars are reimagining it in inventive, spirited ways that capture both nostalgia and nuance. Here are some of the chef-recommended cocktail recipes that you can try for a dose of refreshment for you and your guests.

Method Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add aam panna, citrus juice, and simple syrup to the shaker.

Step 2: Shake well until the mixture is chilled and combined. Now, strain into a serving glass filled with fresh ice.

Step 3: You can top with Sprite for more flavour.