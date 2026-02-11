Did you know that this common beverage could lower your risk of dementia? Physician reveals what it is

According to the physician, the ‘incredibly large observational study’ looked at the consumption of coffee, specifically decaf and caffeinated coffee, and tea, and risk for developing dementia in as much as a 43-year follow-up period, with researchers from MIT and Harvard analysing the data.

In a February 10 clip shared by Dr Austin Perlmutter, a board-certified internal medicine physician , he highlighted the new coffee study and explained how the beverage might help in reducing the risk of dementia.

Did you know that drinking coffee was just linked to a lower risk for dementia in a study of over 130,000 people? New research published in JAMA on February 9 found that drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day, or 1 to 2 cups of tea, reduced dementia risk, slowed cognitive decline, and preserved brain function.

Here's what they found: “People who were consuming roughly two to three cups of coffee a day, but specifically caffeinated coffee, had the biggest benefit to brain health.”

Moreover, those who drank more caffeinated coffee had an 18% lower risk of developing dementia. “They also found benefit for tea for people drinking roughly 1 to two cups a day of tea. But interestingly, they did not find a benefit for people who drank decaf coffee,” the physician added.

Why coffee? Explaining why coffee as a beverage for brain health makes sense, the physician highlighted, “When we consider what's actually in coffee, it's a mix of many things, but there are polyphenol antioxidants, which are one of the reasons why it's considered to be a healthful beverage.”

He further stated that caffeine in particular binds to a receptor for adenosine, which is why you feel more awake when you have caffeinated coffee. Moreover, according to the doctor, caffeine also alters neurotransmitters, including dopamine, in the brain.

He further stated that, although it is not known exactly how caffeine can confer long-term brain health benefits, it is noteworthy that caffeinated coffee, not decaffeinated coffee, was linked to these benefits.

The physician also cautioned, “That doesn't mean everybody needs to be consuming caffeinated coffee, and some people have issues with consuming much caffeine.”

Therefore, the takeaway message from this study, according to the physician, is that coffee, in particular, and tea to some extent are linked to better cognition and lower dementia rates. If you enjoy coffee, consider it a good beverage for your brain health.

The data According to Alzheimer's Disease International, someone in the world develops dementia every 3 seconds. There were over 55 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2020, and it is estimated to double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050.

It is currently the seventh leading cause of death and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally. This makes dementia one of the worst diseases to have. Therefore, it is important to consume foods and drinks, especially coffee, that support brain health and improve the quality of your life as you grow older.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.