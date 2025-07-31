Is decaf coffee the healthier option? Know how it is different from your regular brew

Coffee enthusiasts love a good brew, but the health demerits of caffeine often put many in a dilemma. The answer lies in keeping the flavour of coffee intact while reducing the amount of caffeine, which is often the cause for concern. This is where decaf coffee comes in as a relatively safer option. Decaf coffee is a healthier alternative.(Shutterstock)

Suvarna Sawant, Chief Dietician and HoD, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that decaf coffee has the potential to be a healthier alternative for coffee.

Decaf coffee has a lower amount of caffeine, with most of it removed, as revealed by the dietitian. He further explained about the benefits and added, “Most of the caffeine has been removed, and it is gentler on the nervous system. This can be an advantage for anyone prone to anxiety or insomnia. Decaf is also kinder to the cardiovascular system; it does not provoke the temporary spikes in heart rate or blood pressure that a strong caffeinated brew can, yet it still supplies the same polyphenol antioxidants that help counter everyday oxidative stress."

Recommended number of cups daily

But just because it has less caffeine doesn’t mean decaf coffee gets a free pass. Like most things, moderation is the way forward, and decaf coffee is no exception.

Suvarna also advised to keep the intake in check and said, "My rule of thumb is moderation: limit yourself to no more than two standard cups daily, brew it with filtered water, and skip the sugary add‑ins. Enjoyed this way, decaf coffee can be a pleasant, heart‑friendly source of antioxidants without the drawbacks of excess caffeine.”

Who should and shouldn't drink decaf coffee

Pregnant women can drink decaf coffee, especially those who are advised to restrict caffeine drinks. (Shutterstock)

Even if decaf coffee is a safer alternative, due precaution is important, as everyone has different dietary restrictions and health sensitivities

Highlighting who's fit and who's not, the dietician elaborated, “Pregnant and lactating women, who are advised to restrict caffeine, can safely enjoy one to two cups of decaf a day, and people troubled by gastric‑acid reflux often find that decaf triggers fewer symptoms than its fully caffeinated counterpart. That said, decaf is not completely caffeine‑free, so individuals with extreme caffeine sensitivity, uncontrolled hypertension or severe gastro‑oesophageal reflux disease should still exercise caution.”

Who all are preferring decaf coffee more

Busy working professionals who consume a lot of coffee on a daily basis are switching to decaf, a safer option. (Freepik)

Decaf coffee is slowly emerging in the market as a popular, safer option. Vikas Aggarwal, Founder of Coffee Totaler, shared key market insights on what has driven the growth of decaf coffee in India. “Decaf coffee is regular coffee minus most of its caffeine, usually about 97% removed, without compromising on flavour or aroma. In India, decaf was once considered too niche to scale, but we’ve seen a clear shift over the past few years," Vikas explained.

With health no longer an afterthought, healthier foods and beverages are on the rise, and decaf coffee is a major example. Vikas added, "The rise of health-conscious lifestyles, conversations around sleep hygiene, and growing awareness of caffeine-related anxiety have pushed more consumers to seek balanced alternatives. At the same time, global exposure and the rise of artisanal, home-brew cultures have led Indian consumers to explore beyond traditional choices."

Now that decaf coffee has seen the shift from niche to mainstream, with rising consumer preference, certain groups are leading this change.

“We’ve observed a surge in demand, particularly from urban millennials and Gen Z—young professionals, creatives, and wellness-first individuals who want the coffee experience without the caffeine crash. Pregnant women, older adults, and those with caffeine sensitivity are also a strong and growing segment. What was once seen as a compromise is now viewed as a conscious choice," Vikas highlighted the groups which are preferring decaf coffee more.

The rise of decaf coffee reflects the growing health consciousness among today’s young workforce, as well as recommendations from health experts who consider it a safer option for pregnant women and older adults.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.