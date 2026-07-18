Bring restaurant-style flavours home with this easy Thai green curry dumplings recipe: Step-by-step process

Marion highlighted that this dish is a fun Thai-inspired take on a dumpling classic, with silky pork dumplings infused with Marion’s Kitchen Thai Green Curry, then served in a rich, sweet, limey coconut cream sauce. Finished with fresh chilli, crispy fried shallots and a drizzle of crispy chilli oil, it’s fragrant, creamy, saucy and so darn good.

Looking for a unique appetiser? Try these Thai-inspired green curry dumplings in your own kitchen. In an Instagram post dated July 14, 2026, social media influencer Marion shared this Thai green curry recipe that you can easily prepare at home. Here’s the step-by-step process.

Preparation Time: 45 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 48 dumpings

Ingredients Green Curry Paste

Coconut milk

Dried Thai herbs and chilli

Bamboo shoots

Half an onion, finely chopped

500g pork mince

48 gyoza wrappers, approximately

Two long green chillies, finely sliced

Two tbsp finely julienned ginger

For the coconut sauce One and a half cups of water

Two tbsp fish sauce

Two tbsp white sugar

Three-fourths cup lime juice

To serve Crispy fried shallots

Crispy chilli oil

One spring onion, finely sliced

Method Here’s the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Drain the bamboo shoots, then finely chop them. Add them to the pork mince mixture with green curry paste, green chilli and ginger. Mix well until the filling is evenly combined.

Step 2: Place a gyoza wrapper on a clean work surface. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the pork mixture into the centre. Lightly wet the edge of the wrapper with water, then fold the wrapper over the filling and pleat to seal. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 3: Add the coconut milk from the kit, water, fish sauce and sugar to a wide, deep frying pan or shallow pot. Stir to combine. Add the dried Thai herbs and chilli and bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

Step 4: Place the gyoza into the simmering coconut sauce in a single layer. Cover with a lid and steam for 8-10 minutes, or until the gyoza are cooked through. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to cook the gyoza in batches.

Step 5: Turn off the heat, then stir through the lime juice. Taste the sauce and adjust if needed with extra fish sauce, sugar or lime juice.

Step 6: Transfer the gyoza and coconut sauce to a large serving dish. Top with the remaining green chilli and ginger. Sprinkle over spring onions and crispy fried shallots, then finish with a generous drizzle of crispy chilli oil.

Step 7: Serve warm and enjoy.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.