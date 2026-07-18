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    Bring restaurant-style flavours home with this easy Thai green curry dumplings recipe: Step-by-step process

    Add a Thai twist to your dumplings with this easy Thai Green Curry Dumplings recipe. Here’s the breakdown of the process.

    Published on: Jul 18, 2026, 14:56:56 IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    Looking for a unique appetiser? Try these Thai-inspired green curry dumplings in your own kitchen. In an Instagram post dated July 14, 2026, social media influencer Marion shared this Thai green curry recipe that you can easily prepare at home. Here’s the step-by-step process.

    Thai Green Curry Dumplings recipe (Unsplash)
    Thai Green Curry Dumplings recipe (Unsplash)

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    Thai green curry

    Marion highlighted that this dish is a fun Thai-inspired take on a dumpling classic, with silky pork dumplings infused with Marion’s Kitchen Thai Green Curry, then served in a rich, sweet, limey coconut cream sauce. Finished with fresh chilli, crispy fried shallots and a drizzle of crispy chilli oil, it’s fragrant, creamy, saucy and so darn good.

    Preparation Time: 45 minutes

    Cooking Time: 25 minutes

    Serves: 48 dumpings

    Ingredients

    Green Curry Paste

    Coconut milk

    Dried Thai herbs and chilli

    Bamboo shoots

    Half an onion, finely chopped

    500g pork mince

    48 gyoza wrappers, approximately

    Two long green chillies, finely sliced

    Two tbsp finely julienned ginger

    For the coconut sauce

    One and a half cups of water

    Two tbsp fish sauce

    Two tbsp white sugar

    Three-fourths cup lime juice

    To serve

    Crispy fried shallots

    Crispy chilli oil

    One spring onion, finely sliced

    Method

    Here’s the step-by-step process:

    Step 1: Drain the bamboo shoots, then finely chop them. Add them to the pork mince mixture with green curry paste, green chilli and ginger. Mix well until the filling is evenly combined.

    Step 2: Place a gyoza wrapper on a clean work surface. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the pork mixture into the centre. Lightly wet the edge of the wrapper with water, then fold the wrapper over the filling and pleat to seal. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

    Step 3: Add the coconut milk from the kit, water, fish sauce and sugar to a wide, deep frying pan or shallow pot. Stir to combine. Add the dried Thai herbs and chilli and bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

    Step 4: Place the gyoza into the simmering coconut sauce in a single layer. Cover with a lid and steam for 8-10 minutes, or until the gyoza are cooked through. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to cook the gyoza in batches.

    Step 5: Turn off the heat, then stir through the lime juice. Taste the sauce and adjust if needed with extra fish sauce, sugar or lime juice.

    Step 6: Transfer the gyoza and coconut sauce to a large serving dish. Top with the remaining green chilli and ginger. Sprinkle over spring onions and crispy fried shallots, then finish with a generous drizzle of crispy chilli oil.

    Step 7: Serve warm and enjoy.

    Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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