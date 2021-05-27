Green Curry Cake by Masterchef Australia’s Depinder impresses judges. Watch

If someone asked whether you'd like to try a Green Curry Cake, chances are you’ll be quite confused. Curry, in cake? However, if you were told the dish is made by a contestant of Masterchef Australia, you would instantly want to try it. Well, a video in which the show’s judges try this dish and rave about it is going viral.

The dish is made by Indian origin chef Depinder Chhibber, who has already won the hearts of judges, fans of the show and netizens after making some wonderful Indian dishes including Chhole, Tandoori Chicken, Indian Tiffin Bento Box and more. Now, a video of her Green Curry Cake with White Chocolate Chilli Ganache, Coconut Ice Cream and a Coconut Crumb is winning over the Internet.

“Depinder's Green Curry Cake,” says the caption shared along with the video on Masterchef Australia's official Instagram account. “Remember this moment, because Green Curry cake is now a thing!” it says further.

Deepinder herself shared a picture of the dish on her Instagram page and described the taste of the dish as “WILD”. “I never thought something like a Thai curry which is so savoury could ever taste like a dessert and even @andyallencooks liked it so hey!” she wrote in her post.





Both posts have collected various reactions from netizens.

“Just freaking killing it all the time,” wrote a individual. “So inspiring to watch,” posted another. “Looks delicious,” added a third. “Well done Depinder… you never stop amusing us with your smart ideas. I already see you as the winner! Keep going,” shared a fourth.

Depinder Chhibber was born in New Delhi and moved to Australia when she was 11. She hopes to make Indian food more accessible and dreams about writing a book about Indian fusion cuisine.

What do you think about her dish?

