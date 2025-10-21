America’s Most Successful Restaurant Chain Feeds a Dumpling Frenzy

Every Saturday, Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung plates as many as 20,000 of its delicate, steamy dumplings. And that’s just in Times Square. Din Tai Fung’s 16 restaurants in the U.S. generated an average of $27 million in annual sales last year.

No one is cashing in on America’s craze for dumplings more than the fast-growing Taiwanese restaurant group. After starting in the U.S. on the West Coast and relying on suburban shopping-mall traffic, Din Tai Fung is now leaning into core downtown neighborhoods on the East Coast.

Its Manhattan restaurant in Times Square is the chain’s top-selling location in the U.S. Next up: Din Tai Fung will announce on Monday plans to open a 20,000-square-foot Downtown Brooklyn location.

Chief Financial Officer Nilesh Patel said Brooklyn was the natural next step. “It’s diverse, it’s creative, it’s authentic,” he said.

The company’s 16 restaurants in the U.S. generated an average of $27 million in annual sales last year, according to market-research firm Technomic. That number is easily the highest among the 1,500 restaurant chains with five or more locations tracked by Technomic.

“Ridiculous numbers,” said Keith Durst, owner of the hospitality advisory firm Friend of Chef. “We’re talking about unbelievably busy” restaurants.

Din Tai Fung opened two additional restaurants in the past year, in Santa Monica, Calif., and in Vancouver.