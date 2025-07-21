California cardiologist warns sugar and caffeine cravings, bad mood are signs that your metabolism is raising a red flag

Do you get sugar cravings throughout the day? Do you find it difficult to make it through the day without some caffeine intake? Or do you easily snap at the tiniest things? Well, according to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a top US cardiologist (MD, FACC, IFMCP), it may be that your metabolism is waving a red flag. According to the cardiologist, when your metabolic system is dysregulated, your blood sugar rises and falls like a rollercoaster. (Pexels)

In a video shared on July 17, California-based Dr Bhojraj wrote, “I know exactly why you crave sugar, can't make it through the afternoon without caffeine, and snap at the tiniest things.” He explained that it is because your metabolism is waving a red flag, and you’ve been trained to ignore it. Let's find out what he means:

What does it mean for your metabolism when you have sugar and caffeine cravings, a bad mood

The cardiologist stressed that most people think that symptoms like sugar cravings, caffeine addiction, or a bad mood are just part of modern life. But what if they’re not random? He explained what’s actually happening in your body:

According to the cardiologist, when your metabolic system is dysregulated, here's what happens:

Your blood sugar rises and falls like a rollercoaster.

Your hormones? Scrambling to keep up.

Your brain? Constantly in a state of perceived threat.

The result? He explained, “You feel exhausted, irritable, puffy, inflamed — and completely out of control in your own body. And NO medication is going to fix this. It might quiet the symptoms, but it’ll never correct the system.”

What happens when your metabolism is regulated

Dr Bhojraj explained that when your metabolism is working fine and you don't have alarming signs, this is what your body experiences:

Waking up clear-headed

Cravings? Gone

Your mood? Balanced

Your sleep? Deep

Your body? 30 pounds lighter — and not because you starved it. All by healing the system that’s been screaming for your attention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.