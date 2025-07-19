Cardiologist shares 10 tips to reverse ageing naturally: Eat 2 meals a day, pet-free bedroom to mid-day naps

Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, often shares health tips and insights on improving your heart health on Instagram. In a post shared on December last year, the cardiologist listed 10 ways one can reverse ageing naturally. The cardiologist advised replacing the rigid notions of breakfast, lunch, and dinner with just two meals a day. (Shutterstock)

10 tips to reverse ageing naturally

Sharing the 10 tips, Dr Chopra wrote, “Turn back the clock naturally—2025 is all about ageing gracefully (or not at all!). Here are some tips to help you stay vibrant, youthful, and full of energy. Let’s make 2025 the year we redefine what ageing looks like.”

1. TWO MEALS A DAY

“Replace the rigid notions of breakfast, lunch, and dinner with just two meals a day. Eat within your eating window, adopt intermittent fasting as often as possible, and give your body the time it needs to heal,” the cardiologist advised.

2. EXERCISE REGULARLY

“Any exercise is better than no exercise. This is vital for maintaining your physical health, mental clarity, and slowing down ageing,” he said.

3. STRESS CONTROL

Dr Chopra advised, “Everybody has a different way to relax. Do yourself justice to find your own. A healthy mind is a healthy body.”

4. NO SMOKING

According to the cardiologist, post-COVID and in a world battling pollution, this habit is no longer a choice-it's a risk too great to take.

5. ADEQUATE SLEEP

“Getting 7-8 hours of sleep is essential for overall health, as it allows your body to heal, recharge, and boost immunity,” he said.

6. PET-FREE BEDROOM

“We all love our pets, but having cats and dogs in your room can disrupt your sleep quality and create allergies & inflammations,” Dr Chopra said.

7. MIDDAY NAPS

A 30-minute nap helps your brain enter Theta Rhythm, a state of relaxation and light sleep, essential for recharging energy and enhancing focus, per the cardiologist.

8. FAMILY AND FRIENDS

“Pay attention to your family, to your relationships. They are the backbone of your happiness and support, and remember, a strong backbone is essential for a healthy body,” he explained.

9. ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainment is crucial for relaxation and mental well-being, Dr Chopra stressed. Watch movies, plays, or engage in the things that bring you joy, without judgment.

10. SEX

Lastly, he advised finding a healthy and respectful way to express your sexuality, to strengthen your emotional bond with your partner and yourself.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.