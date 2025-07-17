R Madhavan's secret to ‘wrinkle free skin’, youthful appearance at 55: 'It’s just coconut oil, I haven’t gotten fillers'

Achieving healthy skin, even in men, involves a mix of skincare and lifestyle choices. While protecting skin from the sun is crucial to prevent wrinkles and skin damage, you don't have to avoid sun altogether, according to R Madhavan. In a July 7 interview with GQ India, he spoke about his skincare rituals. The actor turned 55 on June 1. Also read | R Madhavan's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 54: ‘Intermittent fasting to early morning long walks’ R Madhavan is a fan of 'sunshine', and even credits it for keeping his skin 'tight and wrinkle-free'. (Instagram/ R Madhavan)

Madhavan's skin secrets: coconut oil to sunshine

Moderate sun exposure has some benefits, like boosting vitamin D levels and improving mood, and Madhavan is certainly a fan; he even credits it for keeping his skin 'tight and wrinkle-free'. He swears by 'coconut water, sunshine and vegetarian food', saying these help him look youthful, even in his 50s.

Madhavan told the magazine, “I play golf in the early morning sun. I get tanned, yes, but it helps with skin tightening and keeping it wrinkle-free; the sun suits me. And I haven’t gotten any fillers or enhancements done; maybe the occasional facial for a role. It’s just coconut oil, coconut water, sunshine and vegetarian food doing the heavy lifting.”

'I don't get all the fuss around rice'

Freshly prepared meals retain more nutrients compared to processed foods – and sticking to 'simple meals like dal, sabzi and chawal' is the other tip that the actor swears by for his fitness and overall wellbeing. Madhavan's other tips include listening to your body, choosing comfort foods that are healthier, and limiting fried items and alcohol, and can support overall well-being.

Madhavan said: “When I was young, we didn’t have a fridge at home, so food always had to be freshly prepared. That habit stuck. It’s probably why fast food, packaged stuff, reheated dishes or non-seasonal fruits don’t go down well with my body. Even when I’m on set, I take my chef along to cook simple meals like dal, sabzi and chawal — the kind my mom made. I also don’t get all the fuss around rice. My grandparents lived till the ripe old age of 92 and 93, and they ate rice three times a day. I just listen to my body, stick to comfort food, and avoid fried items and alcohol as much as possible. I eat only when I’m hungry, not by the clock. That keeps me alert, happy and young.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.