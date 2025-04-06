R Madhavan's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 54: ‘Intermittent fasting to early morning long walks’

In a tweet on July 18, 2024, actor R Madhavan shared an insight into his weight loss journey after he gained kilos for his 2022 film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was reacting to a clip from his April 2024 interview with Curly Tales, in which he had said: “I only ate food that was good for my body. No exercise. No running. No surgery. No medication. Nothing.” Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’ R Madhavan's fitness secrets are quite impressive. Here are some key takeaways. (Instagram/ R Madhavan)

How did Madhavan lose weight?

Elaborating his diet and workout secrets during his weight loss journey, the actor, who will turn 55 this year in June, tweeted, “Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times (drink your food and chew your water)... last meal at 6.45 pm (only cooked food -- nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm)... early morning long walks and early night deep sleep (no screen time 90 min before bed)… plenty of fluids... lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolised by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all.”

How to recreate Madhavan's fitness routine?

By incorporating these habits into your daily routine, like Madhavan, you too may experience benefits like improved digestion, increased energy, and enhanced overall well-being.

Here's a breakdown of Madhavan's dietary and lifestyle habits:

1. Intermittent fasting: Restricting your eating window can have benefits like improved insulin sensitivity and weight management.

2. Thorough chewing: Chewing your food 45-60 times can aid digestion and nutrient absorption.

3. Cooked food only pst 3 pm: Avoiding raw food in the evening may help with digestion and reduce symptoms like bloating.

4. No processed foods: Eliminating processed foods can help reduce intake of unhealthy ingredients and additives.

5. Early morning long walks: Regular walking can improve cardiovascular health and boost mood.

6. Early night deep sleep: Prioritising sleep and establishing a consistent sleep schedule can improve overall health and well-being.

7. No screen time before bed: Avoiding screens before bedtime can help regulate sleep patterns and improve sleep quality.

8. Plenty of fluids: Staying hydrated is essential for overall health and can help with digestion and energy levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.