Cardiologist explains heart attack isn't always fatal: How even patients with 'only 1% survival chance' can be saved

Several celebrities have experienced heart attacks, both fatal and non-fatal, highlighting the importance of heart health. While actor Sushmita Sen had a heart attack during filming, and underwent angioplasty, and actor-comedian Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery, singer KK and actor Sidharth Shukla, among other celebs, died due to sudden cardiac issues. Advanced cardiac care can save patients when delivered quickly and effectively.

‘Window of survival in a heart attack is very narrow’

These cases highlight the need for awareness and care, as a quick medical response can save lives. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parin Sangoi, interventional cardiologist at the Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Heart attacks remain one of the most severe medical emergencies worldwide. Medically referred to as myocardial infarction, a heart attack results from obstruction of blood supply to an area of the heart, typically as a result of a blood clot or extensive narrowing of the coronary arteries. This results in the death of the heart muscle cells, and if not promptly addressed, may lead to severe complications or death.”

He added, “The window of survival in a heart attack is very narrow. Early diagnosis and quick intervention make all the difference between recovery and irreversible damage or death.”

According to Dr Sangoi, the most common symptoms of a heart attack are abrupt chest pain or tightness, pain that travels to the arm or jaw, difficulty breathing, cold sweat, dizziness, and nausea. “Sometimes, especially in patients with diabetes or older adults, the symptoms can be vague or even silent, and early recognition and medical treatment become critical,” he added.

Understanding the severity and the treatment

Dr Sangoi said, “When a patient is diagnosed with a heart attack, diagnostic equipment like ECG, echocardiography, cardiac enzyme tests, and coronary angiography assists physicians in establishing the blockage and finding an optimal solution. Treatments commonly involve clot-dissolving drugs, angioplasty (surgical opening of blocked arteries), stent insertion, or, alternatively, bypass surgery.”

Sharing details of a similar life-saving procedure, he said, “A 52-year-old patient from Mumbai was brought in with a massive heart attack, critically low blood pressure, and semi-conscious on ventilator support. Investigations showed two significant blockages on the left side of his heart, one 100 percent blocked and the other 90 percent blocked. His efficiency with which the heart pumped blood, or ejection fraction, had decreased to an alarming 10-15 percent, and his weight of more than 100 kg complicated the case even further. The patient had only a 1 percent chance of survival. It was a risky situation, but we felt we had to try everything.”

The cardiac team immediately performed a primary angioplasty and placed an Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP), a device to support the function of the heart during severe failure, he said. Dr Sangoi said that the multidisciplinary intervention and real-time monitoring in the ICU stabilised the patient in the following days.

“We gradually tapered his medication support, weaned off the IABP, and saw a gradual improvement in his cardiac function,” explained Dr Sangoi, and added that the patient was back on his feet in a few days and discharged without incident.

'Many lives can be saved if people act fast'

Such cases point towards the manner in which interventional cardiology has changed patient outcomes, Dr Sangoi said. Methods like angioplasty with adjunctive mechanical support like IABP enable rapid recovery, fewer complications, and better survival in patients with very poor prognosis, he added.

Dr Sangoi shared that this case also highlights the need for public awareness regarding heart attack symptoms and the necessity of reaching a well-facilitated hospital in time: “Many lives can be saved if people act fast and reach centres that offer advanced cardiac care.”

Now, due to quick diagnosis, expert treatment, and state-of-the-art technology, patients such as this 52-year-old man are being given second chances at life, demonstrating that even the slimmest hopes for survival can be broadened with timely treatment and medical innovation, Dr Sangoi said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.