Sunil Grover, who suffered heart attack, discharged from hospital after 4 bypass surgeries

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was recently admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute after he suffered a heart attack. On Thursday, Sunil was discharged from the hospital, reported news agency ANI.

The hospital had informed the news agency that Sunil had suffered a minor heart attack and was also found Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on January 8. After a week, an angiography was done, which showed that all of his three arteries had blockage, following which the bypass surgeries were done. Sunil underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest.

"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr Panda, who treated the actor-comedian, said.

On Wednesday, Simi Garewal shared a tweet of concern over Sunil Grover's health and extended her well wishes to the actor. Adding she's a ‘huge fan’, Simi wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent.. and I'm a huge fan!!"

Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.💔.. I pray he recovers fast..🙏 He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022

The actor-comedian is a well-known name in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also featured in Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Gangs Of Filmistaan.

Apart from his stint in television, his resume includes projects such as Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav and Sunflower, among others. He has previously also appeared in a few films such as Aamir Khan's 2008 hit movie Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

