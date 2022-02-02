Sunil Grover's 'huge fan' Simi Garewal prays for his recovery after he undergoes heart surgery: 'I am shocked'

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is recovering following heart surgery, hospital sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday. The 44-year-old was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute last week and underwent the medical procedure on January 27.

"He had heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health," the hospital source told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, actor Simi Garewal wrote, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter and joy..at the cost of his own. (heartbreak emoji) .. I pray he recovers fast..(folded hands emoji). He has a formidable talent.. and I'm a huge fan!!"

Sunil featured on the Prime Video series Tandav and the ZEE5 comedy series Sunflower in 2021. He is known for his appearances on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Last year, Sunil was part of actor Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh on December 9. The tour also featured Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Kamaal Khan, and Aayush Sharma.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil spoke about his profession and family. “I love entertaining people. I love preparing. By the grace of God, my family is fine. Though, of course, many people are not and are going through some really tough times. Everyone goes through ups and downs, that’s the nature of life.”

He had also spoken about going 'through situations that were tough'. "But I have a simple philosophy...We are all visitors on earth and when you think of yourself like that, it works. The problem is that we start believing that we belong here. Life mein bhaag daud ek point tak hoti (In life there's a point till which I can rush), I can work hard but I can’t do the rest of the hustle. I feel nature ko jab kuch dena hoga, tab degi. I can’t be desperate for things.”

