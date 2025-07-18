Cardiologist explains how a simple blood test can predict heart attack risk years in advance: ‘Before symptoms appear…’

Most people associate heart attacks with obvious warning signs like chest pain or shortness of breath. But what if your body could reveal the risk years in advance through a simple blood test? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Keshava R, HOD and Consultant, Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, shared how monitoring CRP (C-reactive protein) levels can help detect hidden inflammation and predict your risk of a heart attack long before symptoms show. (Also read: Cardiologist says too much protein is ‘ticking time bomb’ for early heart attacks in your 30s and 40s ) Hs-CRP testing can identify hidden inflammation and predict heart attack risk, especially in individuals without traditional risk factors.(Freepik)

"C-Reactive Protein (CRP) is an important marker of inflammation in the body. It rises in response to conditions like infections (e.g., cough, cold, fever, pneumonia, viral infections) or when a patient is on a ventilator. Normal CRP levels, which is typically around 1 mg/L, can increase to 100 mg/L or higher during inflammation," says Dr. Keshava.

He adds, "Another more specific variant of this test is high-sensitive CRP or hs-CRP, which is used to measure low levels of inflammation in blood vessels. It is often used to assess cardiovascular and vascular health as well as future risk of heart attacks and other heart ailments."

What does hs-CRP indicate?

"Normal hs-CRP levels can range from less than 1 to 3 mg/L, which indicates low risk of any ailments. Hs-CRP levels of 1 to 3 mg/L carry a moderate risk of inflammation, while levels above 3 mg/L put you at an increased risk of developing vascular and heart disease. Although higher levels of hs-CRP indicate a vascular inflammation, it is not limited to the heart, but anywhere in the body's blood vessels. It indicates multiple tiny ulcers or active inflammatory points (like "volcanoes erupting") in the vascular system," says Dr. Keshava.

Dr. Keshava discusses the role of hs-CRP in detecting heart disease risks. (Freepik)

He further explains, "However, if you have any active infection or inflammation elsewhere in the body, hs-CRP levels can be misleadingly elevated for non-vascular infections. For instance, if your hs-CRP is 10 or 15 mg/L, it could be due to a common infection rather than a cardiovascular problem. Therefore, it is important to rule out infections before considering hs-CRP as a true indicator of vascular health."

When should you go for hs-CRP testing?

"There are no specific guidelines for hs-CRP testing," explains Dr. Keshava. "However, it can be useful for people who are not considered high-risk and have no traditional heart disease risk factors, but still suspect something unusual with their heart or vascular health. In such cases, an hs-CRP test might provide valuable insights," he adds.

"In terms of treatment, statins, which are the standard medication used to control cholesterol, are also known to lower hs-CRP levels," says Dr. Keshava. “So, even if your cholesterol levels fall within the normal range, your doctor might recommend statins to help reduce elevated hs-CRP levels.”

Monitoring hs-CRP levels can help detect silent inflammation linked to heart risks.(Freepik)

He notes, “At present, medical guidelines don't clearly define how long statins should be prescribed specifically for hs-CRP reduction, nor are there exact clinical targets for treatment in this context. Research is ongoing, and future studies will likely offer more clarity on the role of hs-CRP-targeted therapies.”

Summing up, Dr. Keshava says, "Although hs-CRP is not considered a traditional risk factor for heart and vascular diseases, it's still an important marker that's evolving in its clinical significance. It provides insight into your overall vascular health, particularly in individuals without obvious risk factors."

"Of course, traditional risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, obesity, chronic stress, and lack of exercise remain primary concerns. But hs-CRP adds another important layer by detecting silent inflammation in the body, which could be an early warning sign of a serious cardiovascular problem," he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.