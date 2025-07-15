Cardiologist says too much protein is ‘ticking time bomb’ for early heart attacks in your 30s and 40s
High-protein diets may look healthy from the outside, but cardiologist Dr Dmitry warns they can silently damage your heart and raise heart attack risk.
From weight loss to muscle building, high-protein diets have become a go-to choice for many fitness enthusiasts. But could your protein-packed meals be silently harming your heart? While protein is essential, overdoing it might carry hidden risks. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, cardiologist, explains in his June 23 Instagram post how a high-protein diet can increase your chances of early heart attacks and long-term heart problems. (Also read: Cardiologist says ‘eat these 10 foods daily’ to reduce heart disease risk, lower cholesterol and control blood pressure )
"He looks like a statue. shredded. vascular. peak performance. But I've seen what's inside those vessels, and it's not pretty," says Dr. Dmitry.
What extreme high-protein diets do to your heart
According to Dr. Dmitry, years of consuming excessive protein, especially from animal sources, can lead to:
- Sky-high LDL (bad cholesterol)
- Endothelial dysfunction
- Chronic inflammation
- Premature atherosclerosis
"Yes, the body outside looks like a machine. But the inside tells a different story," he cautions. Dr. Dmitry has treated seemingly "fit" 35-year-olds who suffered sudden heart attacks without prior symptoms or warning signs. "No symptoms. No warning. Just a ticking time bomb," he says.
Why looking fit doesn't mean you're heart-healthy
He reminds people that visible fitness is not the same as internal health:
- Being athletic doesn't guarantee heart health.
- Having low body fat doesn't mean you're low risk.
- And a six-pack won't protect you from clogged arteries or a heart attack.
"If your diet destroys your endothelium, it doesn't matter how strong your biceps are," he warns. For long-term heart health, Dr. Dmitry recommends focusing on balance, plant-based foods, and meaningful blood work over extreme diet trends.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
