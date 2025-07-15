Cardiologist says too much protein is ‘ticking time bomb’ for early heart attacks in your 30s and 40s

From weight loss to muscle building, high-protein diets have become a go-to choice for many fitness enthusiasts. But could your protein-packed meals be silently harming your heart? While protein is essential, overdoing it might carry hidden risks. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, cardiologist, explains in his June 23 Instagram post how a high-protein diet can increase your chances of early heart attacks and long-term heart problems. (Also read: Cardiologist says ‘eat these 10 foods daily’ to reduce heart disease risk, lower cholesterol and control blood pressure ) Dr. Dmitry warns that external fitness doesn't guarantee internal health, citing cases of fit individuals suffering sudden heart attacks.(Freepik)

"He looks like a statue. shredded. vascular. peak performance. But I've seen what's inside those vessels, and it's not pretty," says Dr. Dmitry.

What extreme high-protein diets do to your heart

According to Dr. Dmitry, years of consuming excessive protein, especially from animal sources, can lead to:

Sky-high LDL (bad cholesterol)

Endothelial dysfunction

Chronic inflammation

Premature atherosclerosis

"Yes, the body outside looks like a machine. But the inside tells a different story," he cautions. Dr. Dmitry has treated seemingly "fit" 35-year-olds who suffered sudden heart attacks without prior symptoms or warning signs. "No symptoms. No warning. Just a ticking time bomb," he says.

Why looking fit doesn't mean you're heart-healthy

He reminds people that visible fitness is not the same as internal health:

Being athletic doesn't guarantee heart health.

Having low body fat doesn't mean you're low risk.

And a six-pack won't protect you from clogged arteries or a heart attack.

"If your diet destroys your endothelium, it doesn't matter how strong your biceps are," he warns. For long-term heart health, Dr. Dmitry recommends focusing on balance, plant-based foods, and meaningful blood work over extreme diet trends.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.