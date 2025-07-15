Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cardiologist says too much protein is ‘ticking time bomb’ for early heart attacks in your 30s and 40s

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 05:29 PM IST

High-protein diets may look healthy from the outside, but cardiologist Dr Dmitry warns they can silently damage your heart and raise heart attack risk.

From weight loss to muscle building, high-protein diets have become a go-to choice for many fitness enthusiasts. But could your protein-packed meals be silently harming your heart? While protein is essential, overdoing it might carry hidden risks. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, cardiologist, explains in his June 23 Instagram post how a high-protein diet can increase your chances of early heart attacks and long-term heart problems. (Also read: Cardiologist says ‘eat these 10 foods daily’ to reduce heart disease risk, lower cholesterol and control blood pressure )

Dr. Dmitry warns that external fitness doesn't guarantee internal health, citing cases of fit individuals suffering sudden heart attacks.(Freepik)
Dr. Dmitry warns that external fitness doesn't guarantee internal health, citing cases of fit individuals suffering sudden heart attacks.(Freepik)

"He looks like a statue. shredded. vascular. peak performance. But I've seen what's inside those vessels, and it's not pretty," says Dr. Dmitry.

What extreme high-protein diets do to your heart

According to Dr. Dmitry, years of consuming excessive protein, especially from animal sources, can lead to:

  • Sky-high LDL (bad cholesterol)
  • Endothelial dysfunction
  • Chronic inflammation
  • Premature atherosclerosis

"Yes, the body outside looks like a machine. But the inside tells a different story," he cautions. Dr. Dmitry has treated seemingly "fit" 35-year-olds who suffered sudden heart attacks without prior symptoms or warning signs. "No symptoms. No warning. Just a ticking time bomb," he says.

Why looking fit doesn't mean you're heart-healthy

He reminds people that visible fitness is not the same as internal health:

  • Being athletic doesn't guarantee heart health.
  • Having low body fat doesn't mean you're low risk.
  • And a six-pack won't protect you from clogged arteries or a heart attack.

"If your diet destroys your endothelium, it doesn't matter how strong your biceps are," he warns. For long-term heart health, Dr. Dmitry recommends focusing on balance, plant-based foods, and meaningful blood work over extreme diet trends.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Cardiologist says too much protein is ‘ticking time bomb’ for early heart attacks in your 30s and 40s
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On