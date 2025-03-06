Fatigue, weakness? It could be more than just iron deficiency. Know the hidden risks

Anaemia is defined as a reduction in haemoglobin levels, with thresholds of less than 12g/dL in women and less than 13g/dL in men. Often, anaemia is a sign of an underlying disease rather than a standalone condition and the prevalence is around 17-20% in older adults in developed countries. Here's why your fatigue and shortness of breath might not be just stress.(Image by Shutterstock)

Anaemia is more than just low iron:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashanth B, Consultant Hematology at KMC Hospital in Mangalore's Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, shared, “Most cases develop slowly, often without symptoms, but severe anemia can lead to weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, and worsening of pre-existing conditions like heart failure, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A Complete Blood Count (CBC) with differential is the initial test to confirm anemia, followed by additional studies to identify the cause.”

The findings of the study are consistent with the National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-16), which found 22.7% of males aged 15-49 had anaemia.(Photo: Shutterstock)

He revealed, “In adults, the most common cause is blood loss, often due to ulcers in the stomach or intestines or excessive menstrual bleeding, leading to iron deficiency anemia. Malabsorption can also result in vitamin deficiency anemia. Treating these cases typically involves iron and vitamin supplementation, but further investigations, including ultrasound, endoscopy, and CT scans, are necessary to identify potential sources of blood loss.”

What anaemia could mean for you:

According to Dr Prashanth B, anaemia of chronic disease is another frequently encountered form, associated with chronic illnesses like kidney failure, diabetes, heart failure, liver diseases and chronic arthritis. Asserting that treating the underlying disease is key to managing this type of anaemia, Dr Prashanth B said, “In some cases, anemia may indicate bone marrow failure syndromes such as myelodysplastic syndrome or aplastic anemia, which are life-threatening and require urgent intervention.”

Health experts emphasise that anaemia can be controlled with proper dietary habits, including consuming iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, and fortified products. (Shutterstock)

He concluded, “A concerning cause in adults is underlying blood cancer, necessitating specialist evaluation. If anaemia does not improve with nutritional supplementation within 1-2 months, a consultation with a haematologist is essential for further assessment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.