Building biceps but burning out? Ayurveda tips for men to heal your gut-gym disconnect first

Modern fitness routines measure everything: sets, macros, sleep cycles — even hydration timing but one critical system is often ignored: the gut.According to experts, Ayurveda never made that mistake as for thousands of years, it has placed digestion at the core of strength and vitality because no matter how clean your diet or how intense your training, none of it matters if your body can't properly digest and absorb. From bloating to bench press: Here's how Ayurveda fixes the gut-gym disconnect in men.(Image by Pexels)

Agni: The digestive fire behind every rep

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, shared, “In Ayurveda, Agni, your digestive fire, is more than metaphor. It's the engine that transforms food into usable energy, muscle tissue and mental clarity. Strong Agni means efficient nutrient absorption, smooth recovery, and sustained performance.”

Ayurveda recommends eating light at night considering our digestive fire or agni is the lowest. Undigested food can lead to accumulation of toxins and cause health issues.(Image by Pixabay)

Weak Agni? Dr Govindarajan revealed, “That means bloating, fatigue and stalled progress—even on a “perfect” diet. Herbs like cumin, ginger, and fennel aren’t just flavor—each supports digestion at a cellular level. Triphala aids detox and nutrient uptake. A cleaner gut means faster recovery and a body that doesn't waste energy on damage control.”

Herbs that work while you train, sleep and recover

Dr Govindarajan said, “Ayurveda doesn’t use herbs to mask fatigue; it uses them to rebuild systems.” He highlighted four time-tested herbs that are showing up in new research and gym bags for good reason:

Shilajit helps support healthy testosterone levels, boosting stamina and enhancing muscle strength. It improves overall gym performance by aiding energy production and reducing fatigue. Additionally, it supports immunity and speeds up recovery.

supports faster muscle recovery by reducing inflammation and enhancing post-workout repair. Gokshura supports healthy metabolism and boosts energy by enhancing the body's natural ability to process and utilise nutrients efficiently.

Gokshura: Gokshura helps strengthen bones and promote musculoskeletal health. It supports calcium absorption and improves bone density.(Pinterest)

Ashwagandha helps reduce stress and promotes better sleep by calming the nervous system and balancing cortisol levels.

Dr Govindarajan said, “These aren’t quick fixes. They work gradually, building the kind of baseline health that survives high-intensity weeks, plateaus and life’s curveballs.”

Train hard, recover smarter

Ayurveda doesn't shy away from intensity but it calls out chaos. Dr Govindarajan gushed, “It promotes training in alignment with the body's natural rhythms. Mornings, when Kapha energy is dominant, are best for strength training — grounded, stable and strong. Late-night workouts, on the other hand, disrupt circadian cycles and spike cortisol when your body should be recovering.”

Poor gut health is not just about discomfort and digestive issues like bloating, acidity, and constipation, it also affects your entire wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

He added, “The Ayurvedic system of Dinacharya or daily routine isn’t just tradition. It’s performance science. Wake before sunrise. Hydrate with warm water. Eat meals at consistent times. Wind down without screens. These habits sharpen recovery, deepen sleep and stabilise mood. It’s not boring, it’s where discipline meets results.”

Redefining strength, especially in men’s health month

Dr Govindarajan opined, “Real strength isn’t just about size or stats. It’s about digestion that works invisibly, energy that doesn’t crash, and a nervous system that stays resilient under pressure. Ayurveda isn’t here to replace weights — it’s what helps the work land. It restores what hustle culture erodes: gut health, recovery rhythm and hormone balance.”

So if you are already training, already tracking your macros but still feeling depleted — the answer may not be more output. It may be a smarter input and that starts from the inside.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.