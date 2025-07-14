Cardiologist says ‘eat these 10 foods daily’ to reduce heart disease risk, lower cholesterol and control blood pressure

When it comes to heart health, what you eat can play a major role in preventing heart disease and supporting overall well-being. While exercise and stress management are crucial, your daily diet can be the simplest way to nourish your heart. Eat these 10 foods for healthier heart and reduced disease risk. (Freepik)

In a YouTube video shared on September 16, cardiologist Dr. Bimal Chhajer revealed a list of the 10 best heart-friendly foods that can help reduce cholesterol, control blood pressure, and fight inflammation. (Also read: Cardiologist shares ‘1 surprising cause of heart failure’ that’s often overlooked: It’s not high BP or cholesterol but… )

1. Black grapes

Packed with antioxidants like resveratrol, black grapes help reduce bad cholesterol, protect blood vessels, and support heart health.

2. Apple

Rich in fibre and polyphenols, apples help lower cholesterol levels, manage blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular function.

3. Pear

A potassium-rich fruit that helps regulate heart rhythms and maintain normal blood pressure, supporting overall heart function.

4. Strawberries

Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, strawberries reduce inflammation, support healthy arteries, and promote heart health.

5. Fresh salads

Raw vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots provide fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help maintain a healthy heart.

6. Fruits and juices

Fresh seasonal fruits and natural, unsweetened juices hydrate the body and provide essential nutrients that nourish the heart.

7. Oats

Known for their high soluble fibre content, oats help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and keep arteries clear for smooth blood flow.

8. Green leafy vegetables

Foods like spinach and kale are rich in nitrates that help lower blood pressure and support strong, healthy blood vessels.

9. Green tea

Rich in catechins and antioxidants, green tea improves blood circulation, lowers cholesterol, and supports overall cardiovascular health.

10. Low-fat milk

A great source of calcium and protein without unhealthy fats, low-fat milk helps strengthen heart muscles and supports overall wellbeing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.