Cardiologist shares ‘1 surprising cause of heart failure’ that’s often overlooked: It’s not high BP or cholesterol but…

When it comes to heart failure, most people immediately blame the usual culprits, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or poor lifestyle habits. But what if there’s a lesser-known factor silently putting your heart at risk? Cardiologist highlights overlooked cause of heart failure.

Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov revealed in his July 10 Instagram post one surprisingly common yet often overlooked cause of heart failure that has nothing to do with blood pressure or cholesterol levels. This unexpected trigger is frequently missed during routine check-ups and could make all the difference when it comes to early detection and prevention. (Also read: Cardiologist shares early signs of heart attack most people ignore until it’s too late: ‘You may feel dizzy…’ )

Is your heart telling you something you’re missing

“This one often-missed cause of heart failure is finally getting attention but still flying under the radar. It’s not blocked arteries. Not high blood pressure. Not a heart attack,” says Dr. Dmitry.

He adds, “It’s amyloidosis, a protein that infiltrates the heart, stiffens it, and gradually shuts it down from the inside out. Most people are misdiagnosed for years. They’re told it’s ‘hypertension,’ ‘age,’ or ‘just back pain.’ They bounce from clinic to clinic… while the heart quietly declines.”

Why so many cases go unnoticed

Dr. Dmitry explains that the clues are often present but subtle: “Thick walls on echo. Low voltage on EKG. Carpal tunnel. Spinal stenosis. Fatigue that doesn’t make sense. But if you don’t look for it, you miss it. And if you miss it, it’s often too late to reverse.” “This isn’t rare,” he emphasises. “It’s just rarely diagnosed. And for many patients, early recognition is the only shot at a better outcome.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.