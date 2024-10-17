Wild new study shows dad's high-cholesterol diet can put daughter's heart in danger too

A father’s diet can significantly impact his daughter’s health, states a new study led by Changcheng Zhou, University of California Riverside. It was observed that males consuming a high-cholesterol diet can affect the cardiovascular health of their daughters, even when they have maintained a healthy routine throughout their lives. The study stated that father's unhealthy diet can be a part of daughter's intergenerational inheritance.(Unsplash)

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death globally. Many reasons contribute to cardiovascular diseases. However, the recent study uncovers a rare connection – father's diet and daughter's heart health. The study focuses on atherosclerosis – a chronic inflammation that is one of the primary causes of cardiovascular diseases. Atherosclerosis occurs when plaque, consisting of cholesterol, fat and other substances, collects in artery walls, restricting the circulation of blood to the vital organs of the body.

ALSO READ: Fighting high cholesterol: 11 lifestyle changes to control cholesterol in winter

The study was conducted on mice lacking the LDL receptor. These mice were either fed a high-cholesterol diet or a normal diet for eight weeks before mating them with female mice on a normal diet. The offspring were given a normal diet and studied for atherosclerosis.

Results of the study:

The results of the study demonstrated that female offspring of fathers that consumed a high-cholesterol diet developed thicker arterial plaque than offspring of fathers on a normal diet. It was further observed that the results of the study were gender-specific. The male offspring of fathers that were on a high-cholesterol diet did not show much difference.

ALSO READ: High cholesterol: 5 food combinations that can help lower cholesterol

The researchers further noted that the female offspring of fathers on a high-cholesterol diet had increased expression of genes associated with inflammation and immune responses. These gene expressions are considered as key factors in development of atherosclerosis

Changcheng Zhou, lead of the study, in a media release, stated that the study helps in understanding how environmental exposures, including unhealthy diet, environmental toxicants, and stress can affect intergenerational inheritance.

ALSO READ: High cholesterol: Effective lifestyle changes to lower cholesterol in winters

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.