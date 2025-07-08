Cardiologist shares early signs of heart attack most people ignore until it’s too late: ‘You may feel dizzy…’

When we think of a heart attack, we often picture sudden chest pain and collapse. But in reality, the symptoms can be subtle and easily overlooked. Dr Monisola Adanijo, cardiologist, shared in her July 8 Instagram post 7 key warning signs that could help you spot trouble early and possibly save a life. Check out key warning signs of heart attack that should not be ignored. (Freepik)

"Being able to recognise the early signs of a heart attack can save your life or someone else's," wrote Dr Monisola in the caption of her post. Let's take a look at what she had to say. (Also read: Cardiologist says this desi diet can help Indians prevent heart attacks early: 'No bland oats, no boring salads' )

1. Chest pain or discomfort

This is the most common and well-known symptom. Dr. Monisola explains that chest pain may feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness, or a burning sensation. It usually occurs in the centre or left side of the chest. The pain can also radiate to one or both arms, your back, neck, jaw, or the upper part of your stomach.

2. Shortness of breath

This may occur along with chest discomfort or even without it. You might suddenly find yourself struggling to breathe, even while at rest or during mild activity.

3. Sweating

Breaking out into a cold sweat without exertion could signal a cardiac event.

4. Nausea or vomiting

Some people, especially women, may feel nauseous or vomit during a heart attack. This symptom is often mistaken for indigestion or food poisoning.

5. Dizziness or light-headedness

"You may feel dizzy, faint, or unsteady on your feet," Dr. Monisola noted. This can happen when your heart isn't pumping blood effectively, leading to reduced blood flow to the brain.

6. Unusual fatigue

Feeling unusually tired for no clear reason, even after rest, can be a red flag, especially if it's sudden or extreme.

7. Pain in other areas

Besides chest discomfort, pain may also occur in your shoulders, arms, jaw, neck, or back, signs that are often overlooked, particularly in women.

Dr. Monisola concluded by urging people to take these symptoms seriously, "These are very important signs of a heart attack, and you should never ignore them. Acting early can save lives."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.