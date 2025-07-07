Cardiologist says this desi diet can help Indians prevent heart attacks early: 'No bland oats, no boring salads'

When it comes to heart health, many assume that the only way to eat well is by sticking to bland oats and endless salads. But healthy eating doesn't have to be boring or tasteless. Traditional Indian cuisine, when chosen wisely, can be both delicious and heart-friendly. To improve heart health, Dr Jivesh suggests reducing refined sugars and processed foods while increasing fibre, protein, and healthy fats.(Freepik)

Dr Jivitesh Satija, cardiologist, in his July 6 Instagram post, shares a heart-healthy desi diet that's tasty, easy to follow, and actually works long-term. (Also read: Cardiologist shares most dangerous food habits that could silently increase your risk of heart attack: ‘Eat more fibre’ )

Why do you need a heart-friendly diet

According to a Lancet Global Health 2018 report, heart disease affects Indians 10–15 years earlier than it does Western populations. Alarmingly, 1 in 4 heart attack patients in India is under the age of 40. So what's changed? "More sugar, more fried food, more processed carbs and far less fibre, protein, omega-3s, and vitamin B12," explains Dr Jivitesh.

The 5-sep desi fix, according to Dr. Jivesh

Dr. Jivesh shares a simple yet effective strategy for better health:

1. Cut down on refined carbs, sugars, and outside food.

2. Add more fibre, protein-rich, and gut-friendly foods to every meal.

3. Choose good fats instead of going zero-fat.

4. Include anti-inflammatory desi herbs, nuts, seeds, and seasonal fruits.

5. Fill hidden nutrient gaps like Vitamin B12 and Omega-3.

Upgrade your grains

Dr. Jivesh suggests switching to healthier grains can make a big difference. Add whole wheat, bajra, jowar, brown rice, oats, and quinoa to your meals, and cut down on maida (refined flour) and excess white rice.

These whole grains are rich in fibre, which helps improve blood pressure, lowers LDL (bad cholesterol), and supports better blood sugar control. This approach is supported by findings from a BMJ 2016 meta-analysis and the NIN Guidelines 2020.

Power up with protein

Dr. Jivesh suggests adding a good source of protein to every meal for better energy, muscle health, and metabolism. Include options like moong, toor, rajma, chana, besan, and soya, along with curd, paneer, milk, and tofu. If you're non-vegetarian, eggs, chicken, and fish are excellent choices.

A simple hack: pairing dal with rice or curd creates a balanced protein profile, as they complement each other's amino acid gaps. Aim for 1–1.2 grams of protein per kg of body weight daily, as recommended by the ICMR Protein Guidelines 2020 and supported by JACC 2019 findings.

Nuts and seeds are like daily heart insurance

He recommends having 5–7 nuts a day, like almonds, walnuts, and peanuts and adding 1–2 tablespoons of seeds such as flaxseed, chia, pumpkin, or sunflower to your meals. "They help lower LDL (bad cholesterol), reduce inflammation, and improve HDL (good cholesterol)," he explains. Flax and chia seeds are also excellent plant-based sources of Omega-3 fatty acids. These heart-protective benefits are backed by research, including a NEJM 2013 study and a 2021 review in Circulation.

Smart fats and oils, not zero fat:

"Going fat-free isn't the answer, using the right fats smartly is," says Dr. Jivesh. He recommends rotating healthy oils like mustard, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and groundnut oil in your cooking. "Ghee and coconut oil can also be used in moderation," he adds.

What should you avoid? Reheated oils, vanaspati, palm oil, refined sunflower oil, and refined soybean oil, as they can increase inflammation and harm heart health. The ideal total fat intake should stay between 3–5 teaspoons per day, as advised by the ICMR Fat Guidelines 2020 and AHA 2021.

Add desi heart boosters:

Dr. Jivesh says daily 1–2 raw garlic cloves can cut total cholesterol by 10–15%. Amla (fruit or powder) boosts good cholesterol (HDL) and lowers bad (LDL). A pinch of haldi with black pepper reduces inflammation, while curry leaves, ginger, and methi seeds support heart health. These benefits are backed by studies in Nutrition Reviews (2016), IJCB (2010), and Phytotherapy Research (2017).

What to add and what to cut:

"Balance is key," says Dr. Jivesh. He recommends adding half a plate of vegetables to every meal, 1–2 fruits a day, and including gut-friendly options like curd, buttermilk, or chaas regularly. As for what to cut? "Keep maida, sugar, bakery items, colas, achar, fried papad, and packaged snacks strictly for cheat days," he advises. These guidelines align with WHO India 2023 and the DASH Diet Review 2021.

Plug the gaps:

"Even healthy diets can miss key nutrients," says Dr. Jivesh. Vitamin B12 is found only in animal sources, so vegetarians should include milk and curd or take supplements, especially if avoiding dairy (around 1500 mcg/week). For Omega-3, add chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and mustard oil to your meals. "Supplements may be needed if your diet lacks these or if you have high CRP or triglycerides," he adds. These suggestions are supported by EFSA 2020, Harvard Health, and AHA 2021.

Don't miss vitamin D and iron:

Dr. Jivesh says 10–20 minutes of sunlight daily plus fortified milk, curd, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fatty fish like rohu or sardines can help maintain Vitamin D. Supplement if levels are low. For iron, go for spinach, rajma, jaggery, dates, or chicken liver and red meat. "Pair with amla or lemon to boost absorption," he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.