Cardiologist reveals ‘real cause of heart diseases’ isn't the elevation of cholesterol levels, but this hidden issue

Heart disease among young people has become a growing cause of concern over the past few years. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease (CVDs). In 2022, 702,880 people died from heart disease. That's the equivalent of 1 in every 5 deaths. WHO (World Health Organisation) reports that CVDs are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Dr Bhojraj highlighted that what really causes heart disease isn't so much the elevation of cholesterol levels, but rather the circulating LDL particles. (Unsplash)

This makes taking care of our heart an important part of our daily life, whether it be through diet, exercise or lifestyle changes. In a post shared on June 25, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, and interventional cardiologist, talked about the real cause of heart diseases. Let's learn what the expert said:

What is the cause of heart disease?

Dr Bhojraj highlighted that what really causes heart disease isn't so much the elevation of cholesterol levels, but rather the circulating LDL particles, also known as low-density lipoproteins, in our body. “It’s not about how much LDL you have. It’s what damages it,” he wrote in the caption.

Now, what is LDL? According to MedlinePlus, LDL is sometimes called the 'bad' cholesterol because a high LDL level leads to a buildup of cholesterol in your arteries. Meanwhile, HDL stands for high-density lipoproteins.

The cardiologist shared, “These circulating cholesterol particles can become damaged, which is associated with something we call a damage-associated molecular pattern, or DAMP. This process activates the immune system.” And this leads to an increased chance of heart disease.

Tests to add to your annual health check-up to spot problems

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeev Vashisth, senior consultant, cardiothoracic and cardiac surgeon (vascular surgery), HCG Hospitals, Bhavnagar, talked about the tests people are missing in their annual health check-up and stressed that the ECG (electrocardiogram) can’t see everything.

These are the tests that should all be part of a more thorough cardiovascular risk assessment:

A lipid profile

Fasting blood sugar or HbA1c

Blood pressure monitoring

BMI/waist circumference measurement

Occasionally, an echocardiogram or stress test should be performed, particularly for people with a family history or symptoms like dyspnoea or chest pain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.