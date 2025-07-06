Cardiologist shares 1 daily habit to lower your heart disease risk by nearly 50%: 'Longevity doesn't require gym'

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, an interventional cardiologist, took to Instagram to share one daily habit that can help lower your heart disease risk. In a post shared on July 2, the cardiologist revealed that walking can lower the heart disease risks by almost half. He also listed three reasons why walking works. Walking just 20-30 minutes every day can cut heart disease risk by up to 49 percent. (Shutterstock)

Walking can lower heart disease risk

Highlighting walking as the daily habit to combat heart diseases, Dr Bhojraj wrote, “You don’t need to biohack your way to longevity. A 20-minute walk today could protect your heart for years. Simplicity saves lives.” According to him, the daily habit of walking can ‘lower your heart disease risk by nearly 50%.’

According to the cardiologist, a 2023 meta-analysis showed that walking just 20-30 minutes every day can cut heart disease risk by up to 49 percent.

Why it works:

1. Regulates blood pressure

2. Improves circulation and heart rate variability

3. Lowers cortisol and improves mood

“It's not about HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or logging miles. It's about moving consistently. Longevity doesn't require a gym. It starts with a walk,” the cardiologist explained.

What did the 2023 study reveal about walking?

The research revealed that a faster walking pace is also linked to various health benefits, including a substantial 64 percent reduction in the likelihood of cognitive decline. Additionally, individuals with slower gait speed showed an increased likelihood of experiencing elevated depressive symptoms, heightened anxiety symptoms, and cognitive impairment. These findings underscore the diverse health advantages of faster walking, including improved cognitive health, mental well-being, and increased longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.