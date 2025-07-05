Neurosurgeon shares the 5 major health benefits of walking: Preventing Alzheimer's to lowering heart disease risk

Walking is one of the most underrated exercises that stores in the world of health benefits. But what exactly are they? In a video shared on June 2, Dr Brian Hoeflinger, MD (neurosurgeon), and Dr Cindy Hoeflinger, MD, PhD (forensic pathologist), talked about 5 major health benefits of walking regularly. The neurosurgeon posted the video and wrote, “Benefits of walking from the Drs Hoeflinger.” Let's find out what these benefits are: Walking is great for your heart and lungs. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Cardiologist suggests a rare sugar alternative that ‘doesn’t spike blood sugar, insulin levels and reduces body fat’

5 major benefits of walking

According to the neurosurgeon and forensic pathologist, here are some major benefits of walking:

1. Walking is great for your heart and lungs.

2. It reduces your risk of heart disease, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces your risk of stroke.

3. Not only does walking generally make you feel well, but it also releases endorphins, which are definite mood enhancers.

4. Walking is good for your circulation. It increases the blood flow to your body, particularly your brain, which can help prevent degenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

5. Walking is also good for your joints, as I can attest to. It helps strengthen the muscles around your joints, making movement easier and enhancing a little bit of bone growth, which makes your bones stronger. In general, you just feel better.

Why walking 10,000 steps is better?

While walking is great, completing 10,000 steps every day is even better. Many studies have shown that completing this target has many mental and physical benefits, including weight management, heart health, and mental wellbeing. According to a 2019 JAMA Internal Medicine study, even walking fewer steps can benefit your health. The researchers found that women who averaged 4,400 daily steps had a 41 percent reduction in mortality. Additionally, among older women, as few as approximately 4400 steps/d was significantly related to lower mortality rates

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.