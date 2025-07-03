Neurosurgeon explains what actually happens to your brain from buying the coffee to taking that first sip

Dr Brian Hoeflinger, MD (Neurosurgeon) with over 25 years of experience, often shares interesting information about our brain. In an Instagram video shared on January 17, the neurologist explained what happens to our brain when we go and grab that cup of coffee from a barista. Know what happens in your brain when you have a cup of coffee. (Shutterstock)

Sharing the video, Dr Brian wrote, “Learn about the brain using a fun story involving coffee.” He used a brain model to explain the different parts that get activated when we decide to buy a cup of coffee. Let's find out what the neurosurgeon said:

What happens to your brain when you get that cup of coffee?

Showing the frontal lobes of our brain, Dr Brian explained that they are in charge of reasoning, logic, and making decisions. He built a scenario where he asked viewers to imagine being in a mall, seeing a coffee shop, and debating whether to buy a cop of coffee or not. “While you're trying to make that decision, that's your frontal lobe helping you,” he said.

Dr Brian added that once you have decided to get coffee, you enter the shop and try to interpret what's on that menu. At this time, there’s a part of your brain in the back called the occipital lobes, which gets activated and houses the visual cortex.

“That’s the part of your brain that, when you’re looking at the menu, helps you interpret what you’re seeing,” he explained. Once you have decided and picked up that piping hot coffee, a part of your brain in the parietal lobe called the sensory cortex gets activated. “That’s where all your sensory information comes in.”

He added, “So, when you pick that coffee up and it feels hot, it's your sensory cortex interpreting it. When you're drinking it and you feel the warmth in your mouth and how good it tastes, that's because you're interpreting it through your sensory cortex.” Later, this information from the sensory cortex goes into the back of the frontal lobe, and that's called the motor cortex. “Your motor cortex is what allows you to pick that coffee cup up and drink it. It is in charge of the motor actions.”

Lastly, once you have had your coffee and enjoyed it, your brain is ready to store that information. How do we remember that? Well, per the neurologist, there is a part of your brain called the temporal lobe, where we house memory.

“So, the next time you're thinking of having coffee and see a coffee shop, and you're remembering how good that coffee is, that's thanks to your temporal lobe because it's helping you remember that you like coffee,” Dr Brian added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.