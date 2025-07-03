Gastroenterologist warns ‘iodine deficiency is reemerging due to popularity of Himalayan salt over iodised salt’

Iodine is an essential component of the hormones produced by the thyroid gland. According to the Mayo Clinic, the recommended daily intake of iodine for adults is 150 micrograms, and over the years, people have obtained it from about one-half to three-quarters of a teaspoon of table salt. Iodine is very important for our body, and its intake can prevent many disease, including thyroid issues. (Freepik)

However, in an Instagram video shared on February 20, Dr Ali Kazemi, MD (gastroenterology and hepatology), talked about the recent increase in the number of iodine deficiency cases because of the growing popularity of Himalayan salt and sea salt.

Iodine deficiency re-emerging partly because of Himalayan and sea salt

Sharing the video, Dr Kazemi warned that the popularity of Himalayan salt and sea salt over iodised table salt is causing iodine deficiency in people. He wrote, “From a Gastroenterologist: Did you know iodine deficiency, once nearly eradicated, is re-emerging partly due to the popularity of Himalayan salt and sea salt over iodised table salt.”

What are the benefits of consuming iodised salt?

Highlighting the benefits of iodine salt, the gastroenterologist shared that iodine is very important to prevent ‘thyroid diseases and in pregnancy for fetal brain development.’ “To maintain adequate iodine levels, it’s essential to use iodised salt or consume iodine-rich foods such as fish, dairy products, and seaweed,” he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a trial involving more than 20,666 individuals from China, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, and South Africa found that iodine reduced mortality related to its deficiency disorders, reduced goitre (thyroid size), boosted physical and mental development in children, and lowered the risk of symptoms of hypothyroidism (reproductive failure/infertility, myxoedema, tiredness, lethargy, slowing of mental function, cold intolerance and/or cardiac complications).

Another March 2024 study stated the benefits of iodised salt, including preventing thyroid problems, improving overall health, improving pregnancy outcomes, and improving physical and mental growth.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.