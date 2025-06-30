Gastroenterologist says 'you don’t need a liver detox'; shares 14 vegetables that naturally boost liver function

Do you believe in liver detoxes? Many liver detoxification products are promoted on social media by health influencers and so-called health experts. However, per Johns Hopkins Medicine, there are no clinical data to support the efficacy of these cleanses. These vegetables naturally boost the liver's detox enzymes, strengthening liver function and lowering the risk of fatty liver. (Freepik)

Also Read | Harvard uni’s liver specialist ranks 10 foods for fatty liver on a scale of 1 to 10: Ripe bananas to green tea

Even Florida-based gastroenterologist, Dr Joseph Salhab, agrees. In a post shared on June 28, the gut doctor stressed that ‘you don’t need a liver detox or cleanse’. In fact, you can boost your liver function naturally by eating vegetables. Yes, you read that right.

You don’t need a ‘liver detox’ or cleanse. Eat these.

The gastroenterologist shared a list of 14 vegetables to lower the risk of fatty liver disease and to boost liver function. He wrote, “From a gastroenterologist: These vegetables naturally boost the liver's detox enzymes, strengthening liver function and lowering the risk of fatty liver.”

Here are the 14 vegetables he suggested:

1. Broccoli

2. Broccoli sprouts (highest sulforaphane content of all)

3. Brussels sprouts

4. Kale

5. Cabbage (green, savoy, Napa, etc.)

6. Bok choy

7. Collard greens

8. Mustard greens

9. Turnip greens

10. Swiss chard (contains other detox compounds, though lower in sulforaphane)

11. Arugula

12. Watercress

13. Rapini (broccoli rabe)

14. Cauliflower (not green, but still cruciferous and detox-active)

How do vegetables boost liver function

According to Dr Joseph, the vegetables he suggested naturally boost Phase II detox enzymes within your liver. “Your liver already detoxifies your body, and good nutrition helps it work at its best. It’s because they’re high in compounds like sulforaphane, which help induce Phase II enzymes (example: glutathione S-transferases, UDP-glucuronosyltransferases),” he explained.

According to the National Cancer Institute, in phase II detoxification, liver cells add a substance (such as cysteine, glycine, or a sulfur molecule) to a toxic chemical or drug to make it less harmful.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.