 When should I go for liver function test? Experts suggest to look out for these symptoms | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When should I go for liver function test? Experts suggest to look out for these symptoms

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 23, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Liver function tests are crucial for assessing the health of your liver. Here's when you should go for a liver function test

The Liver Function Test (LFT) is used to evaluate the health of a person’s liver, and to detect liver disease. In other words, liver function tests are crucial for assessing the health of your liver.

When should I go for liver function test? Experts suggest to look out for these symptoms (Photo by Shutterstock)
When should I go for liver function test? Experts suggest to look out for these symptoms (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Kadam, Consultant, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Liver Transplant at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, revealed that if there is suspicion of liver damage or liver disease in a patient, a doctor may advise a liver function test to diagnose and identify the underlying cause. Some symptoms of liver disease include:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
  1. Nausea or vomiting
  2. Constant tiredness
  3. Poor appetite
  4. Loss of weight
  5. Jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes
  6. Itchy skin
  7. Dark urine
  8. Light-coloured stools
  9. Easy bruising
  10. Swollen ankles or legs
  11. Abdominal pain or swelling

Dr Prashant Kadam said, “Additionally, people who are obese or overweight, consume excessive alcohol, use performance-enhancing drugs, have diabetes, have a family history of liver disease, or are on medications that may affect the liver are advised to undergo LFT regularly. A person with any of the above symptoms or conditions should have an LFT done for the purpose of diagnosis and monitoring. It is generally performed in the morning after overnight fasting.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Akash Shah, Consultant Pathologist at Neuberg Diagnostics in Ahmedabad, said, “It's advisable to consider these tests if you experience symptoms like jaundice, abdominal pain, and nausea, or if you have risk factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, or a family history of liver disease. Additionally, if you're starting a new medication known to affect liver function or if you have a medical condition like diabetes or viral hepatitis, regular monitoring with liver function tests is recommended.”

He revealed, “Routine screening may also be advised for individuals with certain occupations or lifestyles that pose a higher risk of liver damage. Ultimately, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional who can evaluate your specific health status and recommend appropriate timing and frequency for liver function tests based on your risk factors and medical history. Early detection through these tests can help identify liver issues promptly, allowing for timely intervention and management to maintain optimal liver health.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / When should I go for liver function test? Experts suggest to look out for these symptoms
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On