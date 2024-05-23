The Liver Function Test (LFT) is used to evaluate the health of a person’s liver, and to detect liver disease. In other words, liver function tests are crucial for assessing the health of your liver. When should I go for liver function test? Experts suggest to look out for these symptoms (Photo by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Kadam, Consultant, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Liver Transplant at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, revealed that if there is suspicion of liver damage or liver disease in a patient, a doctor may advise a liver function test to diagnose and identify the underlying cause. Some symptoms of liver disease include:

Nausea or vomiting Constant tiredness Poor appetite Loss of weight Jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes Itchy skin Dark urine Light-coloured stools Easy bruising Swollen ankles or legs Abdominal pain or swelling

Dr Prashant Kadam said, “Additionally, people who are obese or overweight, consume excessive alcohol, use performance-enhancing drugs, have diabetes, have a family history of liver disease, or are on medications that may affect the liver are advised to undergo LFT regularly. A person with any of the above symptoms or conditions should have an LFT done for the purpose of diagnosis and monitoring. It is generally performed in the morning after overnight fasting.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Akash Shah, Consultant Pathologist at Neuberg Diagnostics in Ahmedabad, said, “It's advisable to consider these tests if you experience symptoms like jaundice, abdominal pain, and nausea, or if you have risk factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, or a family history of liver disease. Additionally, if you're starting a new medication known to affect liver function or if you have a medical condition like diabetes or viral hepatitis, regular monitoring with liver function tests is recommended.”

He revealed, “Routine screening may also be advised for individuals with certain occupations or lifestyles that pose a higher risk of liver damage. Ultimately, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional who can evaluate your specific health status and recommend appropriate timing and frequency for liver function tests based on your risk factors and medical history. Early detection through these tests can help identify liver issues promptly, allowing for timely intervention and management to maintain optimal liver health.”